Shubhankar likely to miss cut English Championship, lying tied 110th after Rd 1

PTI | Hertfordshire | Updated: 07-08-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 10:26 IST
Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma had an even par 71 and is in danger of missing the cut sliding to a tied 110th place after the opening round in the 2020 English Championship. Sharma hit couple of birdies on the first two holes but was then unable to maintain the tempo at the Honbury Manor Marriott Hotel and Country Club course. Last week in his first appearance, Sharma missed the cut at Hero Open.

As many as seven players, three of who had completed their round shot seven-under 64 to share the lead. The group included Australian Jason Scrivener, who played in the same group as Sharma and Gavin Green (69). There were 11 players, eight of whom had completed their rounds, carded 65 each. Last week's winner at Hero Open Sam Horsfield had a rough day with two-over 73 and was Tied-126th.

Scrivener finished a career high 32nd in the 2019 Race to Dubai Rankings after seven top-10 finishes. Lee missed the cut during the first two legs of the UK Swing at the Betfred British Masters and Hero Open but made a superb run of birdies around the turn to move into contention. Lee won the ISPS Handa Vic Open on home soil in February.

Former World Number One Lee Westwood and Thorbjorn Olesen led a group of five players at five under..

