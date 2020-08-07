Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rays look to get on track vs. rival Yankees

"I understand that's kind of a hot spot but I feel that the protocols that the team has put in place and I feel like the lengths we're going to as a group are going to keep us in good shape." The Yankees have homered in a team-record 12 straight games to start the season and on Thursday struggling catcher Gary Sanchez hit New York's latest homer. To prepare for the series against Tampa Bay, the Yankees did not start Aaron Judge and DJ LeMahieu, who are amongst their hottest hitters.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 14:40 IST
Rays look to get on track vs. rival Yankees
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Going into the originally scheduled 162-game season, the Tampa Bay Rays were viewed as a potent challenger to the New York Yankees for American League East supremacy. When the 60-game season was announced, the Rays were still considered a formidable challenger to the Yankees. So far, the Rays are not living up to those expectations, however. But now they get a chance to start reversing their slow start Friday night when they host the Yankees in the opener of a four-game series.

Last season, the Rays won 96 games to finish seven games behind the Yankees -- but made the playoffs and sparked hopes for a third straight 90-win season. At 5-7, they are currently four games behind the Yankees and, thanks to the shortened schedule, holding less time to get rolling. Tampa Bay started decently, winning four of its first five games as Austin Meadows was recovering from coronavirus. Since a 5-2 win over Atlanta on July 28, however, the Rays are 1-6.

The offense has been a significant problem for Tampa Bay. The Rays enter this series with a .211 team batting average, a .303 on-base percentage and no more than five runs scored in any game since July 27. The latest offensive struggles occurred Wednesday in a 5-0 home loss to the Boston Red Sox. Tampa Bay mustered four hits, struck out 11 times and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

"We know we have to step it up, we know we have to figure it out because they've been playing good," Rays shortstop Willy Adames said. "It's going to be a good series for us. We have to figure it out." Tampa Bay's pitching owns a 3.63 earned run average entering the series and will start left-hander Blake Snell (0-0, 5.40 ERA), who has experienced mixed results against the Yankees.

Snell is 3-6 with a 4.41 ERA in 16 career starts against the Yankees, who are his most frequent opponent. He is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA in five starts against New York at home. Snell has not thrown more than 53 pitches in his first two starts. He last pitched a week ago in a 6-3 loss at Baltimore, when he faced 14 hitters and allowed three runs on four hits in three innings.

The Yankees head to Tampa Bay coming off a four-game split with the Philadelphia Phillies in a series that was delayed a week due to the Phillies potentially being exposed to coronavirus when they faced the Miami Marlins. New York won seven straight before dropping two of three in Philadelphia and stranded two in the ninth in Thursday's 5-4 loss before heading to Florida.

"I am not," Yankees outfielder Mike Tauchman said when asked about concerns heading to Florida. "I understand that's kind of a hot spot but I feel that the protocols that the team has put in place and I feel like the lengths we're going to as a group are going to keep us in good shape." The Yankees have homered in a team-record 12 straight games to start the season and on Thursday struggling catcher Gary Sanchez hit New York's latest homer.

To prepare for the series against Tampa Bay, the Yankees did not start Aaron Judge and DJ LeMahieu, who are amongst their hottest hitters. LeMahieu is batting .429 after getting a single as a pinch hitter Thursday and Judge is batting .302 with seven homers and 17 RBIs after striking out as a pinch hitter Thursday. Masahiro Tanaka (0-0, 3.38) will make his second start since returning from a mild concussion sustained in a simulated game July 4. He will likely be on a pitch count after allowing two runs on four hits and throwing 51 pitches in 2 2/3 innings during Saturday's 5-2 win over Boston.

Tanaka is 10-4 with a 3.20 ERA in 18 career starts against Tampa Bay and 4-2 with a 1.79 ERA in his last eight starts against the Rays. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

SC junks 'unnecessary' PIL for CBI probe into Sushant Singh's death

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed a PIL seeking a CBI or NIA probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, saying strangers are unnecessarily coming when his father is pursuing already pursuing the caseRajput, 34, was found...

Spanish experts call for 'impartial evaluation' on devastation caused by coronavirus

A group of 20 leading Spanish experts in public health and epidemiology are urging the government to undertake an independent and impartial evaluation of why the coronavirus pandemic has hit Spain so hard. Spain is the western European coun...

Before Kanpur raid: Slain Dy SP suggested links between now-suspended police officer and Vikas Dubey

Before he was killed along with seven colleagues during a raid on Vikas Dubeys hideout, Deputy SP Devendra Mishra had suggested that the then Kanpur SSP was protecting the then station officer of Chaubeypur who had links with the gangster, ...

BCG vaccine safe, does not lead to increased risk of COVID-19 symptoms, scientists say

Scientists have compared volunteers who had received the BCG vaccine -- originally made against tuberculosis -- with those who did not, and have found that the immunised individuals did not get sick more often, or become more seriously ill ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020