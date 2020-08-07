India's home white-ball series against England postponed until early 2021

Left Menu
India's white-ball series against England, scheduled at home in September-October, was on Friday postponed to early 2021 with both the boards citing the COVID-19 pandemic, which wrecked the international calendar and created space for the IPL during this window.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 18:29 IST
India's white-ball series against England, scheduled at home in September-October, was on Friday postponed to early 2021 with both the boards citing the COVID-19 pandemic, which wrecked the international calendar and created space for the IPL during this window. Both teams were scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20s and the matches could now be held after the Test series between the two in India early next year. The series was to be a preparatory one ahead of the T20 World Cup, which was originally scheduled from October 18 to November 5 in Australia, but has now been postponed due to the pandemic. The T20 World Cup's postponement made way for the IPL, which has been scheduled from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE. "BCCI and ECB are in consultation with a view to confirming the 2021 schedules for an all-formats England men's tour to India to run from late January to late March and for India's Test tour to England due in the summer of 2021," the BCCI said in a statement.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah added: "The BCCI and ECB are working closely to finalise the day-wise schedule as we move towards the resumption of cricket. "The India-England series is one of the most anticipated contests in world cricket. The two teams compete hard on the field and provide some riveting moments." The COVID-19 case count has exceeded the 20 lakh mark in India but active cases stand at a little over six lakh. The five-Test series to be hosted by India could be trimmed to four to accommodate the white-ball games next year.

"International cricket between India and England is a highlight of the cricketing calendar and we look forward to working with BCCI to firm-up the schedules for these eagerly anticipated tours as soon as possible," said ECB CEO Tom Harrison. India have not played any international cricket since March when the team engaged in a home T20 series against South Africa, which also had to be postponed midway due to the pandemic.

