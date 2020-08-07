Left Menu
Shoaib Malik expected to leave for England on August 15

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday said Shoaib Malik will travel to Southampton on August 15 if the all-rounder clears two COVID-19 tests.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 07-08-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 20:23 IST
Shoaib Malik expected to leave for England on August 15
Pakistan's Shoaib Malik . Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday said Shoaib Malik will travel to Southampton on August 15 if the all-rounder clears two COVID-19 tests. "The PCB is planning to fly-out T20 specialist Shoaib Malik to Southampton on August 15, provided he returns two negative Covid-19 tests as per the agreed protocols and processes," PCB said in a statement.

Pakistan are currently playing three-match Test series against hosts England. The Test series will be followed by three T20Is between both teams. "The PCB had approved Shoaib's request for delayed departure so that he could spend some time with his family, whom he had not met since the start of the year," the statement read.

"Meanwhile, assistant coach Shahid Aslam will return to Manchester on August 8. He had arrived in Lahore last week to attend his father's funeral," it added. The first T20I will be played on August 28. (ANI)

