Report: Titans' Beasley reports, begins COVID-19 testing

He'll need three negative tests over a four-day span before he can join the team. Beasley, who joined the Titans as a free agent in March, was placed on the reserve/did not report list and fined $50,000 per day. The Titans begin practice next week. Beasley, 28, was the Titans' most noteworthy free agent addition of the offseason.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 22:38 IST
Outside linebacker Vic Beasley has finally reported to Tennessee Titans camp after racking up $500,000 in fines, according to multiple reports. Upon arrival, Beasley began testing for COVID-19 at a trailer outside of the practice facility. He'll need three negative tests over a four-day span before he can join the team.

Beasley, who joined the Titans as a free agent in March, was placed on the reserve/did not report list and fined $50,000 per day. There was the possibility he might be opt out of the season, but the deadline passed Thursday without Beasley taking that option. The Titans begin practice next week.

Beasley, 28, was the Titans' most noteworthy free agent addition of the offseason. He signed a reported one-year, $9.5 million guaranteed contract -- which could max out at $12 million with incentives -- after five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. A first-round pick (eighth overall) out of Clemson in 2015, Beasley has 37.5 career sacks over 78 NFL games, including 60 starts. In 2016, he led the league with 15.5 sacks and tied for the NFL lead with six forced fumbles during his lone Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro season.

Over the past three seasons, Beasley has amassed a combined 18 sacks -- with at least five each season -- and three forced fumbles. --Field Level Media

