Report: Panthers T Okung mulls retirement

Carolina Panthers left tackle Russell Okung, a two-time Pro Bowler who has played 10 seasons in the NFL, is concerned enough about the coronavirus that he has not ruled out walking away from the game, ESPN reported Friday. Okung, 31, missed 10 games with the Los Angeles Chargers last season after blood clots in is lungs led to a pulmonary embolism. He did not play in the first seven games of the season, then missed Weeks 11 and 12, as well as the final game of the season. Now he is considering retiring, according to the report.

The Panthers acquired Okung in March, sending guard Trai Turner to the Chargers. Okung still has one more year left on his four-year, $53 million contract he signed with the Chargers in March of 2017. Before 2019, Okung missed just two games from 2016-18. The former first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2010 started all 16 games in 2016, during his lone season with the Denver Broncos.

--Field Level Media