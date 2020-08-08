Rockies place RHP Gonzalez (biceps) on IL
The Colorado Rockies placed right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez on the 10-day injured list Friday with right biceps tendonitis. Gonzalez, 28, made his season debut Monday, giving up three runs on five hits over three innings as Colorado earned an eventual victory over the San Francisco Giants. He then experienced tightness during his between-start bullpen session after the outing. The IL move is retroactive to Tuesday.
The club recalled right-hander Ryan Castellani from the team's alternate training site and are expected to start him in Gonzalez's spot in the rotation Saturday against Seattle. It would be Castellani's major league debut. Gonzalez is 6-14 with a 4.96 ERA in 32 appearances (26 starts) over his career, coming with the Texas Rangers in 2015 and joining the Rockies prior to last season. Castellani, 24, who has spent six seasons in the minor leagues, had cleanup surgery on his elbow last year.
--Field Level Media
