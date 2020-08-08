Baseball-Cardinals games postponed after more positive tests
MLB initially postponed the Friday series opener and then "out of an abundance of caution" decided to postpone the games that were scheduled for Saturday and Sunday as well. St. Louis have now had 11 games postponed in a 60-game season that began two weeks ago and MLB said in a statement the decision to postpone Friday's game was to allow for additional testing and to complete the contact tracing process.Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 06:14 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 06:14 IST
The St. Louis Cardinals have had another two players and a staff member test positive for COVID-19 and as a result their entire three-game weekend series against the visiting Chicago Cubs has been postponed, Major League Baseball said on Friday.
The Cardinals have not played since July 29 due to positive coronavirus tests and had previously said their traveling party had returned 13 positive tests, including seven from players. MLB initially postponed the Friday series opener and then "out of an abundance of caution" decided to postpone the games that were scheduled for Saturday and Sunday as well.
St. Louis have now had 11 games postponed in a 60-game season that began two weeks ago and MLB said in a statement the decision to postpone Friday's game was to allow for additional testing and to complete the contact tracing process. The three recent positive tests came from samples collected over the last two days, MLB said.
