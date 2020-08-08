Left Menu
Development News Edition

White Sox blank Indians in four-hitter

Rookie Luis Robert hit safely for the 12th time in 14 games and scored the contest's first run to help the White Sox record their seventh win in their past nine outings. Dylan Cease (2-1) overcame five walks and worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth to cap his 99-pitch performance.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 08:44 IST
White Sox blank Indians in four-hitter

Adam Engel homered to lead off the eighth inning, and four White Sox pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout to lift host Chicago to a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Friday. Rookie Luis Robert hit safely for the 12th time in 14 games and scored the contest's first run to help the White Sox record their seventh win in their past nine outings.

Dylan Cease (2-1) overcame five walks and worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth to cap his 99-pitch performance. He allowed two hits and struck out four. Aaron Bummer (1 2/3 innings) and Evan Marshall (1 1/3 innings) bridged the gap to Alex Colome, who struck out a pair in a perfect ninth inning to secure his fourth save of the season.

Cleveland's Aaron Civale (1-2) sustained the hard-luck loss despite allowing only one run on five hits in seven innings. Civale walked one and fanned five. Franmil Reyes had two singles for the Indians, who mustered just two other singles on the heels of their 13-0 shellacking of the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

With Chicago nursing a 1-0 lead, Engel deposited a first-pitch slider from Nick Wittgren over the wall in center field for his second homer of the season. Chicago scratched for an early run. Robert walked to lead off the first inning and advanced to third on Yoan Moncada's single to right field. Robert came around to score when Jose Abreu grounded into a 6-4-3 double play.

Cleveland attempted to rally in the seventh as Delino DeShields worked a two-out walk and advanced to second base on a throwing error from Bummer. Marshall relieved Bummer and induced Jose Ramirez line out to right field to end the threat. Indians manager Terry Francona, 61, missed his sixth straight game while addressing a gastrointestinal issue he has combated for months. He did not make the trip to Chicago.

Prior to the game, Cleveland announced hitting coach Ty Van Burkleo has opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns about contracting the COVID-19 virus. Van Burkleo, 57, has a special-needs child. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Patna SP probing SSR death case reaches Patna, says Mumbai cops obstructing investigation

Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari arrived at Patna Airport from Mumbai on Friday after he was quarantined in Mumbai by the Maharashtra Police. He, along with other officers from the Bihar Police, went to Mumbai to investigate the ...

Cricket-Still too early to talk about moving Boxing Day test - CA

Cricket Australia interim Chief Executive Nick Hockley has said it was still too early to determine whether they would shift the Boxing Day test match against India from Melbourne as the state of Victoria battled a novel coronavirus resurge...

Golf-China's Li grabs two-stroke lead at PGA Championship

Chinas Li Haotong may not have been on anyones radar ahead of this weeks PGA Championship but he thrust himself into the mix with a bogey-free trip around TPC Harding Park on Friday to grab the second-round lead at the years first major. Li...

COVID-19 positivity rate in Andhra Pradesh less than national average: State govt

Both the COVID-19 positivity rate and the mortality rate in Andhra Pradesh have been lesser than the national average, the state government said on Friday. During a review meeting on COVID-19, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said that ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020