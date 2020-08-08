Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marlins' Mejia shuts down Mets in MLB debut

Francisco Cervelli's three-run homer highlighted a four-run second inning Friday night for the Miami Marlins, who continued their unlikely hot start as six pitchers -- including starter Humberto Mejia, a rookie making his big league debut after never pitching above Class A prior to this season -- combined to six-hit the host New York Mets in a 4-3 victory.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 08:58 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 08:58 IST
Marlins' Mejia shuts down Mets in MLB debut

Francisco Cervelli's three-run homer highlighted a four-run second inning Friday night for the Miami Marlins, who continued their unlikely hot start as six pitchers -- including starter Humberto Mejia, a rookie making his big league debut after never pitching above Class A prior to this season -- combined to six-hit the host New York Mets in a 4-3 victory. The Marlins, who had seven games postponed from July 27 through Aug. 3 after 18 players tested positive for the coronavirus, have won six straight and are 7-1 for just the fourth time in franchise history and the first time since 2009. The Mets have lost seven of nine.

The 23-year-old right-hander struck out the side in the first and allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out six over 2 1/3 innings. The strikeouts are tied for the sixth-most by a Marlins pitcher in his big league debut even though Mejia's debut is the third-shortest by a starter in team history. The win was awarded to Stephen Tarpley (1-0), who struck out two in two perfect innings as the Marlins' third pitcher. Nick Vincent, another one of the new additions, inherited a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the eighth and got the final five outs for his first save since Sept. 26, 2016.

Jonathan Villar had a two-out RBI double in the second for the Marlins, who received two hits apiece from Matt Joyce and Jesus Aguilar. Dominic Smith homered in the bottom of the second for the Mets, who nearly tied the game in the eighth. With the bases loaded and one out, Richard Bleier induced Michael Conforto to ground to third, but Brian Anderson's throw sailed wide of Cervelli as Amed Rosario scored.

Vincent entered and gave up an RBI single to J.D. Davis before retiring Smith and Wilson Ramos. He threw a perfect ninth. Pete Alonso had two hits for the Mets.

Michael Wacha (1-2) allowed the four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out nine over five innings. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Patna SP probing SSR death case reaches Patna, says Mumbai cops obstructing investigation

Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari arrived at Patna Airport from Mumbai on Friday after he was quarantined in Mumbai by the Maharashtra Police. He, along with other officers from the Bihar Police, went to Mumbai to investigate the ...

Cricket-Still too early to talk about moving Boxing Day test - CA

Cricket Australia interim Chief Executive Nick Hockley has said it was still too early to determine whether they would shift the Boxing Day test match against India from Melbourne as the state of Victoria battled a novel coronavirus resurge...

Golf-China's Li grabs two-stroke lead at PGA Championship

Chinas Li Haotong may not have been on anyones radar ahead of this weeks PGA Championship but he thrust himself into the mix with a bogey-free trip around TPC Harding Park on Friday to grab the second-round lead at the years first major. Li...

COVID-19 positivity rate in Andhra Pradesh less than national average: State govt

Both the COVID-19 positivity rate and the mortality rate in Andhra Pradesh have been lesser than the national average, the state government said on Friday. During a review meeting on COVID-19, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said that ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020