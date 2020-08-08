Left Menu
Magic fall to 76ers, still clinch playoff spot

After a Magic turnover, Harris converted a three-point play and the Sixers advantage was 86-79. Orlando kept battling and cut the lead to 88-86 when Khem Birch scored in the paint with seven minutes left. Horford then dropped in a 3-pointer and followed with a layup for a 93-86 Sixers advantage with 5:24 to go. Augustin's three-point play with 2:33 left closed the Magic within 97-90.

Magic fall to 76ers, still clinch playoff spot
Tobias Harris scored 23 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Orlando Magic 108-101 Friday near Orlando. The day wasn't a complete loss for the Magic, however, as they clinched the Eastern Conference's final playoff spot after the Washington Wizards lost to the New Orleans Pelicans later in the day.

Joel Embiid added 23 points and 13 rebounds while Alec Burks scored 22 points. Al Horford had 21 points and nine rebounds and Shake Milton handed out a career-high eight assists for the Sixers (42-27), who won their third in a row. The Sixers played without All-Star Ben Simmons, who will remain sidelined indefinitely with a partially dislocated left kneecap.

Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 21 points and 12 rebounds while Evan Fournier added 22 points. D.J. Augustin scored 16 points, James Ennis III added 14 and Markelle Fultz had 13 for the Magic, who fell to 32-38. Terrence Ross missed all 10 of his field-goal attempts and did not score a point. The Magic were short-handed, as well, with Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Michael Carter-Williams (foot) out with injuries.

Orlando went into the locker room at halftime with a slim 50-48 lead thanks in large part to Vucevic's 11 points and eight rebounds. Without Simmons, Burks gave the Sixers a spark with 13 points in 13 minutes.

The Magic extended their lead to 70-63 when Augustin was fouled on a 3-point shot and knocked down all three free throws with 5:45 remaining in the third quarter. Philadelphia made a late charge and closed within 79-77 at the end of the third.

The Sixers began the fourth very aggressive and it resulted in six straight points, capped by Matisse Thybulle's dunk for an 83-79 lead with 10:24 left. After a Magic turnover, Harris converted a three-point play and the Sixers advantage was 86-79.

Orlando kept battling and cut the lead to 88-86 when Khem Birch scored in the paint with seven minutes left. Horford then dropped in a 3-pointer and followed with a layup for a 93-86 Sixers advantage with 5:24 to go.

Augustin's three-point play with 2:33 left closed the Magic within 97-90. Embiid drove to the basket and threw down a dunk on the next possession to quickly push the Sixers back ahead by nine.

