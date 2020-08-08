Left Menu
Development News Edition

England must take pressure off 'struggling' Buttler, feel ex-wicketkeepers

Two of those misses cost the hosts dearly as Shan Masood, who was on 45, went on to score 156, helping the visitors put up 326. Former wicketkeeper Matt Prior feels Buttler is stuck in a "horrible place" and the team should support him.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 08-08-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 15:52 IST
England must take pressure off 'struggling' Buttler, feel ex-wicketkeepers

England players must endeavour to take the pressure off teammate Jos Buttler, who has been struggling behind the stumps in the ongoing Test against Pakistan, feel former wicketkeepers. Buttler dropped two catches and missed a stumping during Pakistan's first innings in the Test here. Two of those misses cost the hosts dearly as Shan Masood, who was on 45, went on to score 156, helping the visitors put up 326.

Former wicketkeeper Matt Prior feels Buttler is stuck in a "horrible place" and the team should support him. "I feel for Jos it's a horrible place to be but England need him to come out of it," Prior told Sky Sports' The Cricket Debate.

"But it's not just one guy. If one guy is struggling, the wicketkeeper is struggling, the team have to stand up and say 'concentrate on your stuff, we've got this'," Prior added. The 38-year-old Prior, who featured in 79 Tests between 2007 and 2014, said Buttler's posture and demeanour during the match indicated he is not confident about his game.

"I watched Jos very closely and he's in that place, which I unfortunately have experience of myself, where you question your own game. A number of times you could see that Jos was looking at his hands, his gloves. "I know that suddenly your gloves don't feel quite right, your posture is not right.

"You question everything rather than looking at what the match situation is and how you can help the bowler or captain or gee the fielders up which, as we know, is such a crucial role for a keeper," he added. Prior said it is "the worst" place for a player to be in when on the field.

"When you are battling behind the stumps, it is quite literally the worst place to be on the cricket pitch because you know that ball is coming to you. "As a wicketkeeper you are out there for seven hours and the ball will come to you so you have to find a way to not go too internal." Former wicketkeeper-batsman Alec Stewart agreed that the team should rally behind Buttler during his difficult time.

"The other 10 players should understand that Jos is going through a really tough time. The last thing you want is to be tense, on edge and not wanting the ball to come to you because there is no hiding place for a wicketkeeper," Stewart said. "If he has to also be the cheerleader for the team then you are asking too much. So someone in that group should go 'Jos, I will take over for a while and gee the troops up. You concentrate on catching the ball and staying relaxed'." Stewart also lavished praise on wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who is currently with the side as an official reserve, adding that he would do a brilliant job behind the stumps if given a chance.

"He is an unbelievable keeper and his hand speed is second to none. He is ready to play but has to get into the side," Steward said. "I thought he was harshly treated after his winter in Sri Lanka and West Indies as he showed that not only is he a magnificent wicketkeeper but also a very accomplished batsman.

"When he gets the chance, I hope he is given as long a chance as other keepers have been. He has to earn the right to get in - Jos is in possession - but he is a game-changer with the gloves on," Stewart added..

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Polish police detain 48 people after LGBT protest

Polish police said they detained 48 people after protesters tried to stop them arresting an LGBT activist accused of hanging rainbow flags over statues in Warsaw and damaging a pro-life campaigners van.Crowds of protesters shouting Shame, d...

LeT terror financing network busted in Jammu, 6 held

With the arrest of six accused, police have busted a Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT terror financing network in Jammu, Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of Police, Jammu said on Saturday. According to the police, the arrested accused have been identifie...

Paul hoping for national team comeback after 3 years in wilderness, that too in 2023 Asian Cup

He has not been in the Indian football squad for the last few years but spiderman goalkeeper Subrata Paul is hoping to make a come back to the national team during the Asian Cup in 2023. The 33-year-old Paul last played for India in 2017 an...

Golf-Wentworth women's event abandoned after fire on course

The Rose Ladies Series Grand Final was abandoned on Saturday as wildfires at the Wentworth club that forced the suspension of play on Friday continued to pose a risk. Searing temperatures initially triggered the fires on nearby Chobham Comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020