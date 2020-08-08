Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Juve's Champions League dream as elusive as ever despite Ronaldo

"I keep hearing we have the oldest squad in Europe, so that’s something that we need to look at," club president Andrea Agnelli acknowledged after Friday's match. In the end, though, the buck may well stop with Maurizio Sarri, their chain-smoking, 61-year-old coach who has struggled to impose his distinctive style in his first season in charge.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 17:25 IST
Soccer-Juve's Champions League dream as elusive as ever despite Ronaldo
Representative image

Cristiano Ronaldo was supposed to have helped Juventus fulfil their dream of winning the Champions League, yet Europe's biggest trophy appears to have moved further from their grasp since his arrival.

Having established domestic dominance in Italy and finished as Champions League runners-up in 2015 and 2017, Juventus saw Ronaldo as the missing piece in the jigsaw when they signed the Portuguese two seasons ago. But it has not worked out like that. The Turin side went out in the quarter-finals last season after being outclassed by Ajax Amsterdam, and on Friday they exited the competition in the last 16 against Olympique Lyonnais despite winning the second leg 2-1.

It is the first time since 2010 that Ronaldo has failed to reach the last eight of a competition that he has won five times. The latest elimination has left Juventus with an awful lot of thinking to do in the few weeks until the new season starts on Sept. 19.

There has been some speculation that 35-year-old Ronaldo, who has two years to run on his contract, could move elsewhere, though that was quickly denied by Juventus. Some may argue that Ronaldo, who scored both goals on Friday, is the problem because the team has to be built around him and he contributes little to pressing the opposition's defence when they have the ball.

Juve's own transfer policy, and their failure to develop players from their own academy, can also be questioned. By far their best midfielder this season has been Paulo Dybala, who the club had tried to offload before the start of the season. "I keep hearing we have the oldest squad in Europe, so that's something that we need to look at," club president Andrea Agnelli acknowledged after Friday's match.

In the end, though, the buck may well stop with Maurizio Sarri, their chain-smoking, 61-year-old coach who has struggled to impose his distinctive style in his first season in charge. Napoli under Sarri used to weave intricate patterns through opposing defences, but Juve's play has often been characterised by sterile possession while their defence has lost its air of impregnability.

Agnelli's words on Friday left plenty of room for speculation. "One match cannot decide how a season is evaluated," he said. "It has to be analysed in its totality, in general and keeping all elements in consideration." (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Juventus fires coach Sarri after Champions League exit

Juventus fired coach Maurizio Sarri on Saturday after his first season in charge ended with the teams Champions League exitDespite winning the Italian title, Sarri paid the price for the round of 16 loss to LyonThe club would like to thank ...

Drop plans for doorstep liquor delivery: Ex-Karnataka CM

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday demanded that the state government drop its plan to provide doorstep delivery of liquor. After faltering in mopping up revenue, the state government is mulling over allowing doorste...

Soccer-Bournemouth appoint Howe's assistant Tindall as new manager

Bournemouth have appointed Jason Tindall as their new manager on a three-year deal following the departure of Eddie Howe, the second-tier Championship club said on Saturday. Tindall, 42, was Howes assistant throughout his managerial stint i...

UPSC exam 93rd ranker lodges complaint over fake profiles

An offence has been registered against unidentified persons for creating fake Instagram profiles of a 23-year-old former Miss India finalist who secured 93rd rank in the civil services examination 2019, results of which were announced by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020