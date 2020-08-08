Soccer-Juventus coach Sarri sacked - Italian media reports
Serie A champions Juventus have sacked coach Maurizio Sarri after one season following their Champions League exit on Friday night, Italian media reported. Juventus won Serie A for the ninth season in a row last month but were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 on Friday, losing on away goals despite a 2-1 win over Olympique Lyonnais in the second leg.
Serie A champions Juventus have sacked coach Maurizio Sarri after one season following their Champions League exit on Friday night, Italian media reported. Corriere dello Sport and Sky said the 61-year-old had been fired.
"Maurizio Sarri has been fired, it's all but official," the Gazzetta dello Sport wrote on its website. Juventus won Serie A for the ninth season in a row last month but were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 on Friday, losing on away goals despite a 2-1 win over Olympique Lyonnais in the second leg. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
