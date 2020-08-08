Soccer-Juventus sack Sarri after Champions League exit

Soccer-Juventus sack Sarri after Champions League exitReuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 18:20 IST
Serie A club Juventus have sacked coach Maurizio Sarri after one season in charge, following the team's elimination from the Champions League in the round of 16 on Friday, the Turin club in a statement.
"Juventus Football Club announces that Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his post as coach of the First Team," the club said on its website.
Sarri was dismissed despite leading Juventus to the Serie A title two weeks ago, their ninth in a row. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
