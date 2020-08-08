Left Menu
Development News Edition

Margevicius to make first start for Mariners vs. Rockies

I think everyone is kind of learning that lesson and I think it really applies to the baseball field." Margevicius was 0-2 with a 16.55 ERA in three starts against the Rockies last season. Colorado was scheduled to send right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez to the mound, but he was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with right biceps tendinitis.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 18:26 IST
Margevicius to make first start for Mariners vs. Rockies

Nick Margevicius had pitched in just one game above the Single-A level when, at age 22, he joined the San Diego Padres' rotation last season. A year and another organization later, he said he's more prepared for the task.

"I just handled it the best I could at the time," Margevicius said. "Looking back on it, maybe it was a little quick. Maybe I wasn't quite ready for some things." The left-hander will get another chance Saturday night when he's scheduled to make his first start for Seattle. The Mariners will host the Colorado Rockies in an interleague game.

"I'm pretty excited about it," Margevicius said. "I've always been a starter, but whatever I've got to do this year, we're just going with it. This is a weird year, and I'm willing to do whatever we've got to do to help us win." Margevicius was 2-6 with a 6.79 ERA for the Padres last year before being put on waivers. He was claimed by the Mariners in the offseason and started the abbreviated campaign in the bullpen, registering a 5.40 ERA in three appearances in relief, before an injury to Kendall Graveman opened a spot in Seattle's six-man rotation.

"Our analytical group grades out all our guys' pitches on a scale, and his stuff is really pointing north," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "It's getting better, the fastball, the quality of the breaking pitches. The thing I like about Marg is he's very calm and has a very professional approach. He's a pitch maker and knows how to execute pitches and sequence them together. It's not just stuff coming at you. Even though he's a young guy, he's got a pretty mature approach to how he's attacking hitters." Margevicius described his past year as a "wild ride."

"From the time I got called up (with the Padres) to coming over to the Mariners, then the whole quarantine stuff," said the pitcher, who turned 24 in June. "But the thing I've learned the most is how to be adaptable. I think everyone is kind of learning that lesson and I think it really applies to the baseball field." Margevicius was 0-2 with a 16.55 ERA in three starts against the Rockies last season.

Colorado was scheduled to send right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez to the mound, but he was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with right biceps tendinitis. Instead, the Rockies will start right-hander Ryan Castellani, one of their top pitching prospects. He was recalled from their alternate training site and will make his major-league debut, manager Bud Black announced.

Bone fragments in his elbow limited Castellani, a second-round draft pick as a high schooler in 2014, to 10 starts in Triple-A last season, but he impressed in the Arizona Fall League with a 2.16 ERA in five starts. "He's had ups and downs in his career, but for a high school pitcher (coming into pro ball), a lot of times it takes time to fully get grounded and understand how to get outs," Black told The Denver Post. "For Ryan, a lot of it was delivery, finding the correct arm slot for him, and his mix of pitches. ... All those things have started to come together in the last year."

The National League West-leading Rockies won the series opener 8-4 Friday as Garrett Hampson, Charlie Blackmon and Daniel Murphy hit home runs. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Juventus fires coach Sarri after Champions League exit

Juventus fired coach Maurizio Sarri on Saturday after his first season in charge ended with the teams Champions League exitDespite winning the Italian title, Sarri paid the price for the round of 16 loss to LyonThe club would like to thank ...

Drop plans for doorstep liquor delivery: Ex-Karnataka CM

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday demanded that the state government drop its plan to provide doorstep delivery of liquor. After faltering in mopping up revenue, the state government is mulling over allowing doorste...

Soccer-Bournemouth appoint Howe's assistant Tindall as new manager

Bournemouth have appointed Jason Tindall as their new manager on a three-year deal following the departure of Eddie Howe, the second-tier Championship club said on Saturday. Tindall, 42, was Howes assistant throughout his managerial stint i...

UPSC exam 93rd ranker lodges complaint over fake profiles

An offence has been registered against unidentified persons for creating fake Instagram profiles of a 23-year-old former Miss India finalist who secured 93rd rank in the civil services examination 2019, results of which were announced by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020