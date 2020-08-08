Juventus fires coach Sarri after Champions League exit

Juventus fired coach Maurizio Sarri on Saturday after his first season in charge ended with the team's Champions League exit

Despite winning the Italian title, Sarri paid the price for the round of 16 loss to Lyon

“The club would like to thank the coach for having written a new page in Juventus' history with the victory of the ninth-consecutive championship, the culmination of a personal journey that led him to climb all the divisions of Italian football," Juventus said.