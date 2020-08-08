Left Menu
White Sox reliever Bummer (biceps) lands on IL

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 21:15 IST
The 26-year-old southpaw is the third White Sox pitcher to land on the IL, joining right-hander Reynaldo Lopez (shoulder) and lefty Carlos Rodon (shoulder) -- both starters. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Chicago White Sox placed reliever Aaron Bummer on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained left biceps. The 26-year-old southpaw is the third White Sox pitcher to land on the IL, joining right-hander Reynaldo Lopez (shoulder) and lefty Carlos Rodon (shoulder) -- both starters.

The bummer is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings this season. He owns a career 3.01 ERA in 132 bullpen appearances since making his Chicago debut in 2017. In a corresponding transaction, the White Sox recalled 2016 first-round pick, Zack Burdi, from the club's alternate training facility in Schaumburg, Ill. The right-handed reliever has never pitched in the majors.

Burdi, 25, posted a 4.31 ERA with 11 saves in 82 games (one start) in four seasons in the minors. He has averaged 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Chicago also purchased the contract of right-hander Drew Anderson and designated right-hander Brady Lail for assignment.

--Field Level Media

