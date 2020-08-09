Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andrea Pirlo replaces Maurizio Sarri as Juventus coach

Italian club Juventus on Saturday appointed Andrea Pirlo as the new head coach of the side.

ANI | Turin | Updated: 09-08-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 00:42 IST
Andrea Pirlo replaces Maurizio Sarri as Juventus coach
New Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo (Photo/ Juventus Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Italian club Juventus on Saturday appointed Andrea Pirlo as the new head coach of the side. This comes hours after the sacking of Maurizio Sarri as the coach. He was ousted as the coach after Juventus was knocked out of the Champions League.

The 41-year-old Pirlo, who has now signed a two-year contract with the club, had a legendary career as a player that led him to win everything, from the Champions League to the World Cup in 2006. In his four years at the centre of the Juventus midfield, Pirlo won as many league titles, a Coppa Italia and two Italian Super Cups.

"From today he will be the coach for people of Juventus, as the club has decided to entrust him with the technical leadership of the First Team, after having already selected him for Juventus Under 23," Juventus said in an official statement. Under Sarri, Juventus were crowned champions of Italy for a ninth successive season after beating Sampdoria 2-0 at the Allianz Stadium on July 26.

But the side picked up only two victories from their final eight matches. Juventus finished the 2019-20 Serie A season with 83 points and this is the lowest number of points the side registered in the last decade.

The side had also conceded more goals (43) than in any of their previous eight title successes. Juventus also lost both the Italian Super Cup and Coppa Italia finals under Sarri. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service; AMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks and more

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam confirms 21 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 810

Vietnam reported 21 more coronavirus cases on August 8 evening, taking the national count to 810, as per the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. Of the new patients, 20 were linked to the Da Nang outbreak, inclu...

US COVID-19 count nears 5 million

Another 58,173 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the United States on Friday, bringing the total past 4.9 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. The first case of COVID-19 in the US was reported 198 days ago on 22.01.2020. Ye...

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai police tells SC that FIR by Bihar Police 'politically motivated'

Opposing a CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Mumbai police told the Supreme Court on Saturday that it was carrying out an impartial investigation in the matter and alleged that that the registration of an FIR by Bihar Po...

Spurs, Pelicans looking to build momentum

The San Antonio Spurs are in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race. They can strengthen their position and weaken New Orleans plight when they play the Pelicans on Sunday near Orlando.San Antonio 30-38 is in 10th place, a half-ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020