Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Misfiring Woods unable to make a move at PGA Championship

For a while it looked like Woods, who only hit four fairways and 12 greens in regulation, was about to card his first round at a major championship without a birdie since the opening days of the 2010 U.S. Open. But the 15-times major champion, playing in only his second tournament since mid-February, rolled in a 14-foot birdie putt at 16 and added another at 18 where he struck his approach shot to five feet to make his score a bit more respectable.

Reuters | San Francisco | Updated: 09-08-2020 03:28 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 03:23 IST
Golf-Misfiring Woods unable to make a move at PGA Championship
Woods, who made the cut with a shot to spare, could not find much of a spark on the fast greens at TPC Harding Park where he mixed four bogeys with a pair of late birdies for a two-over-par 72 that left him at two-over on the week. Image Credit: Flickr / Keith Allison

Tiger Woods entered the third round of the PGA Championship on Saturday knowing he needed something special to get himself into contention but instead misfired off the tee, struggled on the greens early and failed to generate any momentum. Woods, who made the cut with a shot to spare, could not find much of a spark on the fast greens at TPC Harding Park where he mixed four bogeys with a pair of late birdies for a two-over-par 72 that left him at two-over on the week.

"I didn't make anything early. I had a couple of opportunities to make a couple of putts, and I didn't. They were burning edges. I had a couple of lip outs, and just nothing really got... the round going," said Woods. "It's just like yesterday. I just didn't get anything going, and had to claw and fight to get my way back, and didn't really get anything going until the last few holes."

The 44-year-old Woods swapped his usual putter with a longer one this week to help alleviate pressure on his surgically repaired back but said his putting woes have nothing to do with the equipment and were all about misreading the greens. For a while, it looked like Woods, who only hit four fairways and 12 greens in regulation, was about to card his first round at a major championship without a birdie since the opening days of the 2010 U.S. Open.

But the 15-times major champion, playing in only his second tournament since mid-February, rolled in a 14-foot birdie putt at 16 and added another at 18 where he struck his approach shot to five feet to make his score a bit more respectable. "Happy the way I finished. I made some putts on the last five holes, but that's about it," added Woods. "It was just a fight all day, and unfortunately (I) just didn't get anything going."

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Entertainment News Roundup: R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service; AMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks and more

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Nara Lokesh blames Andhra govt for deaths due to consuming sanitisers, demands judicial probe

TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh has blamed Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government for the rising number of deaths due to the consumption of alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Mocking at the governments policy, Lokesh wondered whether...

Golden Knights use overtime winner to snare No. 1 seed

Alex Tuch scored with 15.9 seconds remaining in overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 4-3 a round-robin victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday aftern...

Trump signs coronavirus relief orders after talks with Congress break down

President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Saturday partly restoring enhanced unemployment payments to the tens of millions of Americans who lost jobs in the coronavirus pandemic, as the United States marked a grim milestone of 5 mil...

UK armed forces asked to help deal with migrant boats crossing Channel

Britains armed forces have been asked to help deal with boats carrying migrants across the Channel from France, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday after a spate of arrivals on the southern English coast.Taking advantage of a spell of hot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020