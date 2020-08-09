Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup: No. 12 seeds Montreal, Chicago advance

Artturi Lehkonen broke a scoreless tie with 4:11 left in regulation and Carey Price stopped all 22 shots he faced Friday as the Montreal Canadiens posted a 2-0 win that eliminated the Pittsburgh Penguins in a qualifying round series in Toronto. Montreal, seeded 12th and last in the Eastern Conference, won the best-of-five series 3-1. The Canadiens' opponent in the upcoming first round has not been determined. MLB roundup: Tigers beat Pirates in 30-run affair

Niko Goodrum drove in five runs, including a two-run double in a four-run 11th inning, and the Detroit Tigers captured a wild 17-13 victory over the host Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday in the Tigers' first game since Sunday. Jeimer Candelario knocked in the go-ahead run and finished with three hits, two runs and three RBIs. C.J. Cron homered and reached base three times while scoring two runs and driving in two more for Detroit. Bryan Garcia (2-0), who tossed an inning of relief, was credited with the win. MLS to resume season on August 12 in home cities amid COVID-19

Major League Soccer will resume the regular season with clubs playing in their home cities starting from Aug. 12 following the end of the single-site tournament in Florida that was designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the league said on Saturday. The majority of matches will be played without fans in attendance and the regular season will lead into an expanded 18-team post-season, culminating with the MLS Cup on Dec. 12, MLS added in a news release. Tiger fans climb ladders, peer through fences to cheer on their hero

Golf fans not allowed on the course for this week's PGA Championship due to the COVID-19 pandemic have still found a way to root for Tiger Woods and other top players, cheering through fences and from rooftops to provide a brief jolt of energy at the hushed tournament. TPC Harding Park sits on the shore above San Francisco's Lake Merced so there are few places for spectators to catch a glimpse of the action from outside the gates. Thomas watches solid round get blown away in the wind

Justin Thomas used a blistering start on Saturday to breathe new life into his PGA Championship hopes but the world number one struggled to sustain it in windy conditions at TPC Harding Park that took the shine off his round. Thomas, who made the cut on the number, started the third round a distant nine shots behind overnight leader Haotong Li but quickly cut that deficit to four after birdies at five of his opening seven holes. NBA roundup: Nets, Magic fill out East playoff field

Tobias Harris scored 23 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Orlando Magic 108-101 Friday near Orlando, but the Magic ended up the day's big winner nonetheless. Despite the loss, Orlando clinched the Eastern Conference's final playoff spot after the Washington Wizards lost to the New Orleans Pelicans later in the day. Serena turned into bit of a recluse during COVID-19

Serena Williams said on Saturday the COVID-19 outbreak has not only given her a much needed stretch of downtime with her family, it has also turned her into a bit of a "neurotic" and "a recluse" given her past health scares. The 23-times Grand Slam champion, who has a history of blood clots and pulmonary embolisms, said she has not taken the virus situation lightly and that her health has been her top priority ahead of her return to competition. Kontaveit upsets top seed Martic to set up Ferro final in Palermo

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit produced an aggressive display to stun top seed Petra Martic 6-2 6-4 on Saturday as she set up a title showdown at the Palermo Ladies Open with Fiona Ferro. Playing in her first semi-final since Stuttgart in April 2019, Kontaveit struck 31 winners and broke Martic's serve five times. Misfiring Woods unable to make a move at PGA Championship

Tiger Woods entered the third round of the PGA Championship on Saturday knowing he needed something special to get himself into contention but instead misfired off the tee, struggled on the greens early and failed to generate any momentum. Woods, who made the cut with a shot to spare, could not find much of a spark on the fast greens at TPC Harding Park where he mixed four bogeys with a pair of late birdies for a two-over-par 72 that left him at two over on the week. LeBron, Giannis and Harden named MVP finalists

The NBA announced the finalists for six major awards on Saturday, including Most Valuable Player hopefuls Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden and LeBron James. Antetokounmpo, who won the award last season, entered Saturday averaging career highs in scoring (29.7) and rebounding (13.7) for the Milwaukee Bucks.