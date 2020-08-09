Left Menu
Development News Edition

Davis' 4 RBIs help Mets halt Marlins' win streak

The Marlins, who were trying to match the best nine-game start in franchise history, had their six-game winning streak snapped. The 3-4-5 trio of Davis, Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto combined for all eight of the Mets' RBIs. Conforto gave the Mets the lead for good with a two-run homer in the second.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2020 08:12 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 08:12 IST
Davis' 4 RBIs help Mets halt Marlins' win streak

J.D. Davis homered and collected a career-high four RBIs Saturday night to lead a potent performance by the middle of the New York Mets' order in an 8-4 win over the visiting Miami Marlins. The Mets won for just the third time in 10 games. The Marlins, who were trying to match the best nine-game start in franchise history, had their six-game winning streak snapped.

The 3-4-5 trio of Davis, Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto combined for all eight of the Mets' RBIs. Conforto gave the Mets the lead for good with a two-run homer in the second. Davis singled in the third to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games before Alonso snapped a career-long 10-game homer drought with his first round-tripper since July 31. It was just the second homer of the season for Alonso, who led the majors with a rookie-record 53 homers last year. Davis lofted a sacrifice fly in the fifth before providing insurance with his three-run homer in the seventh. He was the only Mets player with two hits.

Rookie left-hander David Peterson (2-1) earned the win by allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings. Peterson's win was endangered in the sixth, when the Marlins loaded the bases with two outs against Jeurys Familia before Monte Harrison's two-run single off Drew Smith pulled Miami within 5-4. But Smith struck out Jonathan Villar and Robert Gsellman, Seth Lugo and Justin Wilson combined to allow two hits over the last three innings.

Brian Anderson gave the Marlins a brief lead with an RBI single in the first and Logan Forsythe hit his first homer with Miami in the fourth. The Marlins' 3-4-5 hitters -- Jesus Aguilar, Corey Dickerson and Anderson -- had two hits apiece.

Daniel Castano took the loss for the Marlins in his big league debut after allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out four in 4 1/3 innings. Castano was the second pitcher in as many nights to make his major league debut for Miami. Humberto Mejia did so on Friday. It marked the first time the Marlins have had pitchers make their big league debut in back-to-back games, as well as the first time the Mets have faced pitchers making their big league debuts in consecutive games.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Days of torrential rain in South Korea leave at least 30 dead

More than a week of torrential rain in South Korea has left at least 30 dead and 12 missing in landslides, floods and other incidents, the government said on Sunday while warning of further downpour. The causalities include 13 dead and two ...

Preity Zinta gets nostalgic as 'Koi... Mil Gaya' clocks 17 years

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta got all nostalgic as her sci-fi movie Koi... Mil Gaya completed 17 years of its release on Saturday. The Veer-Zaara actor took to the social media handle late on Saturday to recall the memories attached to the f...

Belarus holds election as street protests rattle strongman president

Belarus votes in an election on Sunday pitting President Alexander Lukashenko against a former teacher who emerged from obscurity to lead the biggest challenge in years against the man once dubbed Europes last dictator by Washington.The 65-...

Flyers handle Lightning to claim East's top seed

Nicolas Aube-Kubel recorded his first career two-goal game as the Philadelphia Flyers finished round-robin play perfect and snared the Eastern Conferences No. 1 seed Saturday night, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 in Toronto. The Flyers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020