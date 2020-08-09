Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bayern cruises past Chelsea into Champions League quarters

Next up is a quarterfinal against Barcelona, which beat Napoli 3-1 in Saturday's other game. "We wanted to win the game and show we were picking up where we left off," Bayern coach Hansi Flick told Sky, adding of Barcelona: "As with any opponent, we have the requisite respect and we're going to prepare well." Lewandowski has 13 goals in seven Champions League games this season — putting Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 17 within reach — and 53 in 44 across all competitions.

PTI | Munich | Updated: 09-08-2020 09:21 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 09:21 IST
Bayern cruises past Chelsea into Champions League quarters

The coronavirus pandemic has changed almost everything about the Champions League. Empty stadiums, games in August and a tournament in Portugal. But Bayern Munich keeps winning, and Robert Lewandowski keeps scoring.

The Poland striker scored twice and set up two more goals as Bayern beat Chelsea 4-1 on Saturday for a 7-1 win on aggregate in Munich to book a ticket to Lisbon. Bayern has won 18 straight competitive games going back to February and hasn't lost since December. Next up is a quarterfinal against Barcelona, which beat Napoli 3-1 in Saturday's other game.

"We wanted to win the game and show we were picking up where we left off," Bayern coach Hansi Flick told Sky, adding of Barcelona: "As with any opponent, we have the requisite respect and we're going to prepare well." Lewandowski has 13 goals in seven Champions League games this season — putting Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 17 within reach — and 53 in 44 across all competitions. Bayern started with a 3-0 lead from the first leg in February and took the lead on the night after 10 minutes when Lewandowski scored from the penalty spot after he'd been tripped by goalkeeper Willy Caballero when through on goal.

It was a familiar story for Chelsea after a season peppered by goalkeeping blunders. Caballero was starting after Kepa Arrizabalaga was dropped to the bench following a string of errors. Lewandowski was the key man again for Bayern's second goal, holding up the ball in the 24th and turning to play in Ivan Perisic, who ran onto the pass from the right and hit the ball past Caballero.

Chelsea was left needing five goals to win and nearly started an improbable comeback soon after when Callum Hudson-Odoi put the ball in the net, only to see his goal ruled out for offside by Tammy Abraham in the buildup. Abraham did get a goal for Chelsea just before halftime when Bayern 'keeper Manuel Neuer gifted him the ball when clearing a cross.

Corentin Tolisso added another for Bayern in the 76th when he was left unmarked to meet a cross from Lewandowski. Then Lewandowski headed in the fourth off an assist from Alvaro Odriozola eight minutes later. Flick said Bayern's players can have breakfast with their families before flying to Portugal on Sunday afternoon and entering the UEFA bubble for the quarterfinals onward. Bayern and Barcelona play each other on Friday in a single-game format. AP SSC SSC

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Koepka oozes confidence with history within reach

Brooks Koepkas unspectacular third-round 69 did little to diminish his confidence as he looks to pull off a historic three-peat at the PGA Championship on Sunday.Koepka, a big game hunter who saves his best golf for the sports biggest stage...

Govt to introduce import embargo on 101 items to boost indigenisation of defence production: Rajnath Singh.

Govt to introduce import embargo on 101 items to boost indigenisation of defence production Rajnath Singh....

Suspension of IPL title sponsorship with Vivo just a blip, not a financial crisis: Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has described the suspension of the IPL title sponsorship deal with Chinese mobile phone company Vivo as just a blip, dismissing talk that it might lead to a financial crisis. The BCCI and Vivo on Thursday deci...

Amit Shah condoles loss of lives in Vijayawada fire, assures support

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday assured all possible support to Andhra Pradesh government, over Vijayawada hotel fire incident in which at least seven people died today morning. Deeply anguished by the news of tragic fire accident a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020