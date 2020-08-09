Left Menu
Marte, Vogt power D-backs past Padres

Starling Marte and Stephen Vogt hit sixth-inning homers off Padres starter Chris Paddack on Saturday night, and Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly held the Padres to one run on six hits in six-plus innings as visiting Arizona held on for a 3-2 victory over San Diego.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 10:39 IST
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Both Padres runs came on solo homers by 21-year-old shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. For the second straight night, Tatis opened the game with a leadoff homer, giving the Padres a quick 1-0 lead. Tatis drove a 1-0 fastball from Kelly into the left field stands.

Both Padres runs came on solo homers by 21-year-old shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. For the second straight night, Tatis opened the game with a leadoff homer, giving the Padres a quick 1-0 lead. Tatis drove a 1-0 fastball from Kelly into the left field stands.

Tatis' second homer of the game -- and seventh of the season -- came off right-handed reliever Hector Rondon in the eighth and cut Arizona's lead to one. The Diamondbacks tied the game in the top of the fourth, with Marte and Vogt providing the honors. Marte led off with a double, the first hit off Paddack, and moved to third on David Peralta's grounder to the right side. After Eduardo Escobar drew a walk, Vogt hit a sacrifice fly to right.

Vogt had two RBIs Saturday after entering the game with two on the season. Kelly improved to 2-1 with the win. He didn't issue a walk while striking out four. Archie Bradley picked up his third save. He has converted 17 of his last 18 save chances.

The Padres had several other opportunities against Kelly. Manny Machado doubled with one out in the first, but Kelly retired the next two Padres on grounders. Greg Garcia opened the bottom of the third with a double and moved to third on Tatis' single. But Kelly struck out Trent Grisham, then got Machado to ground into an inning-ending double play. Paddack (2-1) allowed the three runs on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

--Field Level Media

