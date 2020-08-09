Left Menu
Development News Edition

The NBA MVP finalists: Antetokounmpo, James and Harden

"And I think that's kind of what the MVP is, so we certainly feel like he's very deserving and we'll be excited to support him." Antetokounmpo is also a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, while Utah's Rudy Gobert is bidding to win that trophy for a third consecutive season. The league announced the top three vote-getters in six individual categories.

PTI | Lakebuenavista | Updated: 09-08-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 13:11 IST
The NBA MVP finalists: Antetokounmpo, James and Harden

This season's NBA MVP has won the award before. A trio of past winners of the award — reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, four-time MVP LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and 2017-18 winner James Harden of the Houston Rockets — were announced Saturday as the finalists for this season's top NBA individual honor.

James would join Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (a six-time winner), Michael Jordan and Bill Russell as the NBA's only five-time MVPs. Antetokounmpo is bidding to become the 12th back-to-back winner of the award, and Harden is vying for his second MVP in three seasons. "He's an incredible teammate, plays unselfishly, does everything," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said of Antetokounmpo last month, stating his best player's MVP case. "And I think that's kind of what the MVP is, so we certainly feel like he's very deserving and we'll be excited to support him." Antetokounmpo is also a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, while Utah's Rudy Gobert is bidding to win that trophy for a third consecutive season.

The league announced the top three vote-getters in six individual categories. Voting has already taken place by a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. The NBA has not set specific dates when the winners will be announced.

None of the games taking place at the NBA's restart at Walt Disney World factored into the voting, because ballots were due before games began again July 30. The league took the step of saying games played before the league suspended the season on March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic could factor into award consideration, out of fairness to the eight teams that were not invited to the restart.

The other finalists for NBA honors: Rookie of the YearJa Morant, Memphis; Kendrick Nunn, Miami; Zion Williamson, New Orleans. Most Improved Player — Bam Adebayo, Miami; Luka Doncic, Dallas; Brandon Ingram, New Orleans.

Sixth Man — Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles Clippers; Dennis Schroder, Oklahoma City; Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers. Defensive Player of the Year — Antetokounmpo; Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers; Rudy Gobert, Utah.

Coach of the Year — Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee; Billy Donovan, Oklahoma City; Nick Nurse, Toronto. AP SSC SSC.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi zoo undertakes enrichment campaign

The Delhi zoo has undertaken an enrichment campaign to provide its animals conditions similar to their natural habitats and improve their physical and mental health. The exercise aims at stimulating curiosity among animals, and encouraging ...

People who feel dizzy when they stand up are at higher risk of developing dementia: Study

People who get a feeling of dizziness when they stand up maybe at an increased risk of developing dementia, according to a recent study. The study has been published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.The...

Saudi Aramco half-year profits plunge 50% from virus impact

Saudi Aramcos net income plunged by 50 in the first half of the year, according to figures published on Sunday, offering a revealing glimpse into the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on one of the worlds biggest oil producers. Profits for...

Cong must find full-term president to arrest perception of being 'rudderless': Tharoor

The Congress must expedite the process of finding a full-term president to arrest the growing public perception that the party is adrift and rudderless, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Sunday. Tharoor also said that he certain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020