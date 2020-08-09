Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hope women's cricket won't be put on back burner: Heather Knight on 2021 WC postponement

"Gutted" by the postponement of the 2021 women's ODI World Cup, England captain Heather Knight is hoping that the ICC's decision doesn't become an "excuse" for member nations to push women's cricket on the back burner.

PTI | London | Updated: 09-08-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 14:25 IST
Hope women's cricket won't be put on back burner: Heather Knight on 2021 WC postponement

"Gutted" by the postponement of the 2021 women's ODI World Cup, England captain Heather Knight is hoping that the ICC's decision doesn't become an "excuse" for member nations to push women's cricket on the back burner. The 29-year-old ace English cricketer said the event was "feasible", differing with the ICC's decision to push it from next year to February-March of 2022 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Pretty gutted to be honest. I know tough decisions have to be made right now & it would have taken a lot of work (and $$), but it was feasible in NZ," she tweeted. "Hopefully it's not an excuse for boards to put women's cricket on the back burner for the next 12 months with no WC to prepare for," she said.

New Zealand has so far recorded 1569 confirmed cases for the virus with a majority of them having recovered, making it one of the least affected countries in the world. The country was scheduled to host the premier tournament from February 6 to March 7 next year. The decision to delay the 12th edition of the women's ODI Word Cup was taken at the ICC Board Meeting which was held via teleconference on Friday.

"We have taken the decision to move the Women's World Cup to give players from every competing nation, the best opportunity to be ready for the world's biggest stage and there is still a global qualifier to complete to decide the final three teams," Manu Sawhney, the ICC's chief executive, had said. "Moving the event by 12 months gives all competing teams the chance to play a sufficient level of cricket ahead of both the qualification event and leading into a Cricket World Cup so the integrity of the tournament is maintained." India, England, Australia, South Africa and hosts New Zealand had already qualified for the tournament.

They will retain that status while the remaining three slots will be decided after a qualifying tournament..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Mahinda Rajapaksa: Sri Lanka’s man for all seasons

When two-time president Mahinda Rajapaksa lost Sri Lankas presidential elections in 2015, many thought the shrewd leader, who crushed the Tamil Tigers in a brutal military campaign, was a spent force. But five years later, the 74-year-old h...

Delhi zoo undertakes enrichment campaign

The Delhi zoo has undertaken an enrichment campaign to provide its animals conditions similar to their natural habitats and improve their physical and mental health. The exercise aims at stimulating curiosity among animals, and encouraging ...

People who feel dizzy when they stand up are at higher risk of developing dementia: Study

People who get a feeling of dizziness when they stand up maybe at an increased risk of developing dementia, according to a recent study. The study has been published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.The...

Saudi Aramco half-year profits plunge 50% from virus impact

Saudi Aramcos net income plunged by 50 in the first half of the year, according to figures published on Sunday, offering a revealing glimpse into the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on one of the worlds biggest oil producers. Profits for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020