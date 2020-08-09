Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bayern Munich need to show quality against 'dangerous' Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski has stressed that his team needs to maintain their rhythm and show quality against 'dangerous' Barcelona after progressing to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

ANI | Munich | Updated: 09-08-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 16:04 IST
Bayern Munich need to show quality against 'dangerous' Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.. Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski has stressed that his team needs to maintain their rhythm and show quality against 'dangerous' Barcelona after progressing to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Bundesliga champions trounced Chelsea 4-1 at the Allianz Arena to seal a 7-1 aggregate victory in their Champions League last-16 tie. Now they will take on Barcelona in the quarter-finals on August 15.

"The most important thing is that we attacked well and had fun. We know we had to get into our rhythm straight away and we did that really well. That was important for the rest of the tournament, too. We have to play well as a team. Barcelona is always dangerous. We need to show our quality," the club's official website quoted Lewandowski as saying. Lewandowski had scored twice during the match while Ivan Perisic and Corentin Tolisso netted one goal each to hand Bayern Munich a win.

Tammy Abraham was the lone-scorer for Frank Lampard's side. On the other hand, Barcelona had thrashed Napoli 3-1 at Camp Nou, winning on a 4-2 aggregate to proceed to the next round of the Champions League. (ANI)

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Renault expands sales, service network in Apr-Jul period

Automaker Renault India on Sunday said it added 17 new sales and service touchpoints in April-July period in order to increase its reach across the country. The new touchpoints include 14 showrooms and three workshops, Renault India said in...

Lebanon information minister resigns in wake of deadly blast

Lebanons information minister resigned on Sunday as the country grapples with the aftermath of the devastating blast that ripped through the capital and raised public anger to new levels. The resignation comes as public anger is mounting ag...

NCLAT sets aside plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against Gujarat Ambuja Exports

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT has upheld an NCLT order setting aside a plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. A three-member NCLAT bench upheld the order of the Ahmedabad bench of the...

Actor Natasha Suri tests positive for COVID-19

Actor and former Miss India World Natasha Suri on Sunday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently quarantining at her home. Suri, 31, said she had gone to Pune earlier this month and fell sick on her return to MumbaiI had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020