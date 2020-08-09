Bayern Munich need to show quality against 'dangerous' Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski has stressed that his team needs to maintain their rhythm and show quality against 'dangerous' Barcelona after progressing to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Bundesliga champions trounced Chelsea 4-1 at the Allianz Arena to seal a 7-1 aggregate victory in their Champions League last-16 tie. Now they will take on Barcelona in the quarter-finals on August 15.

"The most important thing is that we attacked well and had fun. We know we had to get into our rhythm straight away and we did that really well. That was important for the rest of the tournament, too. We have to play well as a team. Barcelona is always dangerous. We need to show our quality," the club's official website quoted Lewandowski as saying. Lewandowski had scored twice during the match while Ivan Perisic and Corentin Tolisso netted one goal each to hand Bayern Munich a win.

Tammy Abraham was the lone-scorer for Frank Lampard's side. On the other hand, Barcelona had thrashed Napoli 3-1 at Camp Nou, winning on a 4-2 aggregate to proceed to the next round of the Champions League. (ANI)