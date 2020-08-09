Sports News Roundup: Koepka oozes confidence with history; Doncic gets off in Mavs' OT win over Bucks and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Koepka oozes confidence with history within reach

Brooks Koepka's unspectacular third-round 69 did little to diminish his confidence as he looks to pull off a historic three-peat at the PGA Championship on Sunday. Koepka, a big game hunter who saves his best golf for the sport's biggest stages, is two shots back of leader Dustin Johnson heading into Sunday's finale and didn't appear too worried about the other, less-experienced players bunched atop the leaderboard.

NBA roundup: Doncic goes off in Mavs' OT win over Bucks

Luka Doncic had 36 points, a career-high 19 assists and 14 rebounds for his 17th triple-double of this season and 25th of his career while leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 136-132 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night near Orlando. Dorian Finney-Smith added 27 points and 11 rebounds, and Kristaps Porzingis contributed 26 points and 11 rebounds as the Mavericks (42-30) rallied from a late seven-point deficit in regulation. Maxi Kleber scored 15 points, and Trey Burke had 10.

MLB roundup: Tigers hit 4 HRs before an out, crush Pirates

The Detroit Tigers blasted five homers, including four in their first five at-bats, as they powered past the host Pittsburgh Pirates 11-5 on Saturday. Niko Goodrum, Miguel Cabrera, C.J. Cron and Jeimer Candelario homered off Pittsburgh left-hander Derek Holland during the Tigers' five-run first inning. JaCoby Jones also homered for Detroit, which has scored 28 runs during the first two games of the series.

Casey struggles to come to terms with spectator-less golf

England's Paul Casey is hoping to overcome the strange experience of playing without spectators as he bids for a long-awaited maiden major title at the PGA Championship. Fans are not lining up at the fairways at Harding Park as the year's first major championship in San Francisco is being staged behind closed doors amid the COVID-19 crisis.

World No.2 Halep to decide on U.S. Open after Prague event

World number two Simona Halep will take the final decision on her participation in the U.S. Open after playing this week's WTA Tour event in Prague, the Romanian said on Sunday. Women's world number one Ashleigh Barty has opted against traveling to New York to play the hardcourt Grand Slam amid the COVID-19 pandemic, making the 28-year-old Halep the top draw at this year's event.

Briton Rose preparing for tight finish to PGA Championship

Justin Rose expects a nervy final round at the PGA Championship on Sunday with a number of young players gunning for their first major, but the Briton did not rule out a surprise victor. Olympic champion Rose, who won the U.S. Open in 2013, is one of four major winners in the top 10 after Saturday's third round at TPC Harding Park along with leader Dustin Johnson, Jason Day and two-times defending champion Brooks Koepka.

Lewis sets UFC heavyweight KO record in win over Oleini

Derrick Lewis set a new UFC heavyweight record with his 11th career knockout, taking out Aleksei Oleinik of Russia just 21 seconds into the second round on Saturday night at the main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. Six seconds into the round, Lewis (24-7) leapt forward and landed a flying knee to Oleinik's head before following immediately with a hard right that dropped his opponent to the mat. Oleinik tried to protect himself but could not, with the fight called after a hail of punches.

Brawny DeChambeau shows silky skills with 95-foot putt at PGA Championship

A bulked-up Bryson DeChambeau's big hitting has been the talk of the golf world since the sport returned from its COVID-19 break, but the American showed at the PGA Championship on Saturday that he also had plenty of finesse by sinking a 95-foot putt. DeChambeau, who added 20 pounds of muscle this year, is more used to blasting balls and his superb effort for a birdie on the 18th took the 26-year-old by surprise as he carded a third-round 66 to go six-under for the tournament.

Golf: Johnson says experience will be key to capturing PGA Championship

American Dustin Johnson said the experience he has gained from pressure-packed major tournaments will give him a leg up when he tees off at the PGA Championship on Sunday. Johnson played a complete game to card a five-under-par 65 at TPC Harding Park on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead heading into the final 18 holes with the leaderboard stacked with young talent.

Athletics: Kenya's Kipruto tests positive for coronavirus, out of Monaco meet

Kenya's Olympic and world 3,000 metres steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the season-opening Diamond League meeting in Monaco on Friday, the 25-year-old has confirmed. Kipruto, whose personal best is eight minutes 0.12 seconds, said he was in great shape ahead of the event and hoped to break the world record which is currently held by Kenyan-born Qatari Saif Saaeed Shaheen (7:53.63).