Hailed as Breaktrhough, Hamas Accepts Egypt-Qatari Ceasefire Proposal
PTI | Cairo | Updated: 06-05-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 23:13 IST
Hamas announces it has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
