Golf-Home favourite Sullivan cruises to victory at English Championship
Andy Sullivan held off a spirited challenge from Spain's Adrian Otaegui to lift his fourth European Tour title at the English Championship on Sunday.Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 23:51 IST
Andy Sullivan held off a spirited challenge from Spain's Adrian Otaegui to lift his fourth European Tour title at the English Championship on Sunday. Englishman Sullivan started the day five shots clear at the top of the leaderboard but his advantage was cut to three as Otaegui carded five birdies on the front nine at Hanbury Manor Country Club in Ware.
Sullivan responded with a late flourish of his own, making four birdies on the back nine to finish 27-under and seven shots clear at the top. It marks the 34-year-old's first European Tour victory since the Portugal Masters in 2015, the year of all his previous title triumphs.
Sullivan's sparkling form in 2015 earned him a place in the European team for the 2016 Ryder Cup, which the United States won 17-11. Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard finished third on 19-under with a bogey-free final round of 64.
- READ MORE ON:
- Andy Sullivan
- Spain
- United States
- European
- Denmark
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
"Everyone is panicking" over quarantine, says UK tourist in Spain
"Everyone is panicking" over quarantine, says UK tourist in Spain
Spain takes aim at nightclubs and beaches as virus rebounds
TUI cancels all holidays to mainland Spain to Aug. 9
Britain moved on Spain after data showed jump in coronavirus cases, says Raab