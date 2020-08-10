Left Menu
Padres top Diamondbacks behind Lamet's strong start

Wil Myers and Fernando Tatis Jr. both hit two-run homers, while Ty France and Francisco Mejia homered in the third against Diamondbacks reliever Taylor Widener. The six home runs were a Padres record at Petco Park and one shy of the franchise's single-game record.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 05:05 IST
Dinelson Lamet flirted with a no-hitter in a second straight start and the Padres hit four of their six homers in two innings against Madison Bumgarner on Sunday afternoon as San Diego defeated visiting Arizona 9-5 in the rubber match of a three-game series at Petco Park. Manny Machado hit two solo homers against Bumgarner. Wil Myers and Fernando Tatis Jr. both hit two-run homers, while Ty France and Francisco Mejia homered in the third against Diamondbacks reliever Taylor Widener.

The six home runs were a Padres record at Petco Park and one shy of the franchise's single-game record. Lamet retired the first 14 Diamondbacks he faced before hitting Andy Young with a pitch. Kole Calhoun ended the bid for a no-hitter and shutout, leading off the seventh inning with his third home run.

Lamet allowed only the one hit and no walks with 11 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings to improve to 2-0 while lowering his ERA to 1.61. Bumgarner suffered the worst start of his career while allowing four homers in a game for the first time. Three of the four homers traveled more than 400 feet.

The Padres scored three runs in each of the first three innings with two homers in each of the innings. Machado opened the scoring by homering on a 2-0 pitch with one out in the first. France drew a two-out walk and scored on Myers' fifth home run of the season.

Jurickson Profar opened the second with a single and scored on Tatis' eighth homer of the season -- and fifth in the last four games. After Tatis homered in a fourth straight game, Machado then went back-to-back with his second homer of the game. Bumgarner, who is now 0-3 with a 9.35 earned run average in four starts with Arizona, lasted only two innings, giving up six runs on five hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

The Padres hit two more homers in the third off Diamondbacks reliever Taylor Widener. France led off the inning with a home run. And Francisco Mejia hit a two-run homer after Jurickson Profar was hit by a pitch with two out. Arizona's Andy Young and Nick Ahmed each hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth.

Catcher Carson Kelly made his professional pitching debut for Arizona, working a scoreless eighth. --Field Level Media

