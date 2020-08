Rain suspends Orioles-Nationals in sixth inning

The game between the visiting Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals was suspended in the top of the sixth inning Sunday. At that point, the Orioles held a 5-2 lead. The grounds crew at Nationals Park had problems getting their tarp on the field when the rain storm arrived.

The game will resume on Friday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, when the two teams are set to play next. Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg struggled in his season debut before the storm. He lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits -- though he gave up only two hits and no runs through four innings. He struck out two and walked one.

Orioles starter Asher Wojciechowski fared better, although his outing also was brief. The right-hander did not allow a run on three hits in 3 2/3 innings, walking two and striking out four. Hanser Alberto and Anthony Santander had two RBIs apiece for the Orioles when play was suspended.

For the Nationals, Starlin Castro went deep with one on and two out in the fifth inning for his first homer of the season. --Field Level Media