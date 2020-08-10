Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zhang wins US Women's Amateur to deny Ruffels a repeat

It turned out to be a winning decision. Zhang won the longest U.S. Women's Amateur title match in 54 years, denying Gabriela Ruffels a repeat victory Sunday when the 20-year-old Australia missed a 3-foot par putt on the 38th hole.

PTI | Rockville | Updated: 10-08-2020 09:34 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 09:34 IST
Zhang wins US Women's Amateur to deny Ruffels a repeat

Rose Zhang thought she might need to withdraw from the U.S. Women's Amateur because of a left wrist injury. Instead, she didn't play for 10 days to have her best chance. It turned out to be a winning decision.

Zhang won the longest U.S. Women's Amateur title match in 54 years, denying Gabriela Ruffels a repeat victory Sunday when the 20-year-old Australia missed a 3-foot par putt on the 38th hole. "To have my name on the trophy with the best players of all-time is life-changing for me," Zhang said. "It's a dream come true." Neither player led by more than 2 up the entire 36-hole match, and they halved the last five holes with par to force extra holes for the first time since 2001.

Zhang, a 17-year-old Californian who has committed to play at Stanford next year, sent it to overtime with a clutch flop-and-run from the rough 95 yards away on the 18th hole to tap-in range. On the first extra hole, Zhang missed about a 12-foot putt for the win. On the 38th hole, Ruffels went just beyond the green from the rough and hit a good pitch to about 3 feet. Zhang missed her birdie putt, and then Ruffels' par putt to extend the match spun around the cup.

"You can't take any putt for granted out here," Ruffels said. "These greens are crazy fast, and that did have a little break to it. I was playing it outside of the hole. I actually hit it on my line, but it was heartbreaking to see it horseshoe out." Ruffels, who plays at USC, was trying to become the first back-to-back winner of the U.S. Women's Amateur since Danielle Kang in 2011. Ruffels, who trailed early in all her matches leading to the final, this time built a 2-up lead through three holes, only for Zhang to quickly rally. The match was particularly wild toward the end of the first 18 holes. Ruffels won the 18th to cut the deficit to 1 down. That was part of an eight-hole stretch in which only two holes were halved.

Ruffels made an 8-foot birdie on the par-3 13th in the afternoon to square the match for the last time until Zhang won it with par on the 38th hole. "Today was a very long 38 holes," Zhang said. "In the middle of the round, my wrist was feeling weird, so I tried to stretch it out as much as I could before going to the next shot that I had. I don't think that my wrist was too much of a hindrance, but it definitely was in the back of my mind." It was the second-longest championship match since the U.S. Women's Amateur started match play in 1896. The record was 41 holes in 1966, when JoAnne Gunderson beat Marlene Stewart Streit, who both are in the World Golf Hall of Fame.

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: PGA Championship shows golf in a 'good place'; Blue Jackets eliminate host Leafs to advance and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.PGA Championship shows golf in a good placeThe performance of some of the PGA Tours brightest young talents at the PGA Championship shows the future of golf is in good hands, as seasoned ...

Egypt mulls law to protect women's identities as MeToo movement escalates

By Menna A. Farouk CAIRO, Aug 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Egyptian lawmakers are pushing for a new law to protect the identity of women coming forward to report sexual abuse and assault as the nations MeToo movement picks up speed.An Eg...

Researchers find clue to improve artificial vision for patients with retinitis pigmentosa

Important findings that could potentially improve the performance of retinal prostheses creating an artificial vision for blind individuals have been reported by a team of Korean researchers. The Korea Institute of Science and Technology KI...

Wellness Programs by Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems to Integrate the Signature Happiness Course and Meditation and Breathing Practices by The Art of Living

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India The signature course effectually fosters emotional health Aims to enhance health and emotional wellness through restorative techniques Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems, a company t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020