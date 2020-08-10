Ferro upsets Kontaveit to win Palermo Open
Fiona Ferro of France upset fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the Palermo Ladies Open final to win the first tour-level tennis title in five months. Ferro, who is ranked 53rd in the world, won 6-2, 7-5 on Sunday. She had lost just one set on her way to the final.
It was Ferro's second WTA title and the 23-year-old sealed it on her second championship point when Kontaveit hit a return long. Kontaveit has lost five of the six finals she has contested.
It was the first official tennis event — for men or women — since March when the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports across the globe. There were strict health protocols, including fewer ball kids, a limited number of fans and no post-match handshakes between opponents. Players and officials for the tournament were tested every four days for COVID-19 and one player who tested positive withdrew over the weekend.
