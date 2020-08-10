Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stars win shootout, get No. 3 seed

Gurianov beat Blues goaltender Jake Allen through the pads for the only shootout goal scored by either team. The Stars finished 1-2 in round-robin play and earned the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 14:13 IST
Stars win shootout, get No. 3 seed
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Denis Gurianov scored the decisive shootout goal as the Dallas Stars edged the St. Louis Blues 2-1 Sunday in Edmonton. Gurianov beat Blues goaltender Jake Allen through the pads for the only shootout goal scored by either team.

The Stars finished 1-2 in round-robin play and earned the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. They will play the Calgary Flames, the No. 6 seed, in the first playoff round. The Blues finished round-robin play at 0-2-1 -- after blowing third-period leads in each game -- and will play the No. 5 seed Vancouver Canucks.

Stars forward Joe Pavelski scored the game-tying goal to force overtime. With goaltender Anton Khudobin off for an extra attacker, Pavelski blasted a shot through traffic from atop the left circle with 31.4 seconds in regulation play. Forward Robert Thomas, who sat out the previous game with a minor injury, gave the Blues a quick 1-0 lead on the first shot of the game.

He converted a 3-on-2 rush, converting Sammy Blais' pass from the left-wing with a snapshot to put the Blues up 1-0. With 3:16 left in the period, Blues defenseman Vince Dunn thought he scored, but the Stars erased it with a successful offside challenge.

The Stars outshot the Blues 12-4 in the second period and controlled play. Midway through the period, Stars winger Roope Hintz shanked a one-time shot toward an open net from the left side, then rang a shot off the crossbar from the right side. The Blues started Allen with No. 1 netminder Jordan Binnington not dressed. Winger Vladimir Tarasenko was back in the lineup after sitting out the previous round-robin game. Forward Ivan Barbashev was out again on paternity leave from the team.

Allen finished with 37 saves against 38 shots. Blais exited the game in the second period with a lower-body injury and didn't return.

Khudobin started in place of Ben Bishop, who was listed as unfit to play. The Stars were also missing center Tyler Seguin. Defenseman John Klingberg returned after missing the previous round-robin game. Khudobin stopped 21 of 22 shots for Dallas.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Western Railway dispatches train with cloth, dye, chemicals from Gujarat to Bangladesh

The Western Railway sent a special parcel train from Gujarats Kankaria to Bangladesh to transport cloth, dye, and chemicals, the Ministry of Railways said on Monday. After Onions, another Parcel Special to Bangladesh Western Railway loaded ...

China sanctions 11 US politicians, heads of organisations

China has announced unspecified sanctions against 11 US politicians and heads of organizations promoting democratic causes, including Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, who have already been singled out by Beijing. Foreign ministry spokespe...

Pandemic wrecks global Class of 2020's hopes for first job

British fashion school graduate Phoebe St Legers dream of landing a job at a design label is on hold. Like many others in the global Class of 2020, the pandemic is clouding her career ambitions. The coronavirus forced the cancellation of he...

Man held for duping people by luring them to invest in fradulant schemes

The police have arrested a man who allegedly duped people by luring them into his fradulent schemes after promising them high returns, officials said on Monday. Sudhir Parkash Sharma and his associates targeted people living in slum clus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020