Boxing-Tyson v Roy Jones Jr. exhibition rescheduled - report

The eight-round fight, which will be part of a three-hour pay per view event shown on virtual social media and music platform Triller, had been moved because Tyson's camp felt they could maximize revenue by rescheduling, the report added. Tyson teased fans about a possible return in May when the 54-year-old posted videos of himself training.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 14:25 IST
Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson's exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. has been pushed back to Nov. 28 from Sept. 12, The Ring magazine has said. The eight-round fight, which will be part of a three-hour pay per view event shown on virtual social media and music platform Triller, had been moved because Tyson's camp felt they could maximize revenue by rescheduling, the report added.

Tyson teased fans about a possible return in May when the 54-year-old posted videos of himself training. The 51-year-old Jones, who has simultaneously held a record seven belts, last fought in 2018.

