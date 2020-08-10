Left Menu
Development News Edition

Buttler is the "whole package", should always be in the England Test side: Warne

He missed two chances against opener Shan Masood on 45, who went on to score 156, helping Pakistan put up 326 on the board in their first innings. However, the 29 year-old, who had also been struggling with the bat for some time, played a crucial 75-run knock in the second innings and shared a century stand with Chris Woakes to help England win the first Test by three wickets.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 10-08-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 15:01 IST
Buttler is the "whole package", should always be in the England Test side: Warne

Jos Buttler is the "whole package" and that is why the wicketkeeper-batsman should be a regular in England's Test side, feels Australian spin great Shane Warne. Buttler was under immense scrutiny due to lapses behind the stumps during the first Test against Pakistan last week. He missed two chances against opener Shan Masood on 45, who went on to score 156, helping Pakistan put up 326 on the board in their first innings.

However, the 29 year-old, who had also been struggling with the bat for some time, played a crucial 75-run knock in the second innings and shared a century stand with Chris Woakes to help England win the first Test by three wickets. "He should always be in the side. Jos is a very good and reliable keeper but, occasionally, you're going to have a few bad days - it wasn't easy out there, either," Warne told 'Sky Sports' "But Jos should always be in your side because of what he's capable of, with the bat especially. And then his keeping, he's a good leader among the team as well - there's a calmness about him - he's the whole package. "He's always one of the first pencilled in for me," Warne added.

Buttler changed the complexion of the game with his aggressive batting. He struck seven boundaries and a six in his 101 ball-75, helping England, who were reeling at 117 for five, chase down the 277 run target. "What really impressed me with Buttler was the way he went about it, he trusted himself, said 'I'm the man, I'm going to get this done'." Warne added that Buttler's positive approach helped his non-striker Woakes, who struck a match-winning unbeaten 84 after having averaged only 5.22 in his last six Tests.

"He just played beautifully; and that helped Woakes at the other end, who had been struggling for form, but came in and played extremely well. I'm very happy for Woakes and, in particular, Buttler. It was a fantastic chase, against a quality attack, on a good pitch," he said. The Australian said that the English team showed real character to snatch the victory from Pakistan after being on the backfoot early in the Test.

"It's a special win and one the players will be very proud of. The best thing I saw from England is it was a real 'character' win." Former England captain Nasser Hussain felt while chasing the target, Buttler went into white-ball mode, a format where he excels. "We discussed how England should go about it, and it was all about tempo. It helped Jos that he had to almost go into one-day mode," Hussain said.

"We've seen some of his great one-day innings', like the one he played here against Australia, when he goes into one-day mode he is unstoppable," Hussain added..

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece urges Turkey to stop "illegal actions" in Mediterranean

Greece on Monday urged Turkey to cease illegal actions in the eastern Mediterranean, saying such activity is provocative and undermines peace and security in the region, the countrys foreign ministry said.Turkeys navy has issued an advisory...

Extreme poverty rises; a generation sees a future slip away

As a domestic worker, Amsale Hailemariam knew from the inside out the luxury villas that had grown up around her simple shelter of raw metal and plastic sheeting. And in them, she saw how her country, Ethiopia, had transformed. The single m...

Malawi’s President Chakwera talks with Masiyiwa over cheap internet access

Malawis President Lazarus Chakwera recently confirmed that he held talks with Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa regarding how the Malawian people can get access to cheap internet, according to a news report by TechZim.I engaged Strive ...

Macau announces partial restart of tourist visas, hoping for casino revival

Macaus government on Monday announced that tourist visas, through which the majority of gamblers visit casinos in the Chinese territory, will be reinstated for the neighbouring city of Zhuhai, paving the way for a revival of visitors. Macau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020