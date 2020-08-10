Soccer-Dortmund's Sancho off to pre-season camp amid transfer speculation

Left Menu
On Monday, however, Sancho flew with his team to Switzerland for the start of their pre-season training. Dortmund captain Marco Reus and defender Marcel Schmelzer stayed behind to recover from injuries.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-08-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 15:07 IST
Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho left with his team for a pre-season training camp in Switzerland on Monday amid ongoing speculation of a possible transfer to the English Premier League. The 20-year-old England international, who has a contract with the German club until 2022, had a stellar season with the Bundesliga runners-up and has been reportedly targeted by several top clubs, including Manchester United.

Sancho scored 17 league goals and set up another 16, with Dortmund saying they would only let him go if their price expectations were met fully. United have been heavily linked with a move for Sancho but media reports say the club may have balked at Dortmund's valuation of around 120 million euros ($141.24 million).

That would make him the Bundesliga's most expensive transfer ever and would see the German top division lose arguably its most exciting young player. On Monday, however, Sancho flew with his team to Switzerland for the start of their pre-season training.

Dortmund captain Marco Reus and defender Marcel Schmelzer stayed behind to recover from injuries. It is unclear when Reus, who has been sidelined for months with a groin injury, will be able to return to training.

The Bundesliga season starts on Sept. 18.

