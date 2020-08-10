Left Menu
Soccer-Spain to meet Portugal in October friendly

Spain last met Portugal in a thrilling group stage opener at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 10-08-2020 16:44 IST
The Spanish national team will meet European champions Portugal in a friendly in October to prepare for their UEFA Nations League games later in the month, the team said in a statement on Monday.

Spain will visit Portugal on Oct. 7 for the friendly before continuing their Nations League campaign by hosting Switzerland on Oct. 10 and their away fixture to Ukraine on Oct. 14. Luis Enrique's side begin their Nations League campaign away to Germany on Sept. 3, hosting Ukraine three days later. Spain last met Portugal in a thrilling group stage opener at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick.

