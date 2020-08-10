Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tendukar to virtually flag off IDBI Marathon on August 15

It is wonderful to see enthusiastic runners registering for the IDBI Federal Future Fearless Marathon," Tendulkar, who is the brand ambassador of IDBI Federal Life Insurance, said in a press release. "I wish them well, as they exercise precautions and follow lockdown instructions while running towards their fitness goals," he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 18:10 IST
Tendukar to virtually flag off IDBI Marathon on August 15
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will virtually flag off the IDBI Federal Future Fearless Marathon on August 15, with over 6,000 runners have already registered for the event. The runners, each running in his or her own respective city, across the world, will take part in four different categories - full marathon, half marathon, timed 10k and the 5k run.

The runners will need to monitor their distances and timings on any of the available tracking apps and share the links or screenshots on the given platform link, to be eligible for certificates. "Mental and physical fitness has always been important and is even more so today. It is wonderful to see enthusiastic runners registering for the IDBI Federal Future Fearless Marathon," Tendulkar, who is the brand ambassador of IDBI Federal Life Insurance, said in a press release.

"I wish them well, as they exercise precautions and follow lockdown instructions while running towards their fitness goals," he added. Packaged in a new concept to overcome the challenges posed by the unprecedented pandemic and to celebrate India's 73rd Independence Day, the marathon, organized by NEB Sport, will aim to make every Indian feel free while also instilling positivity in each of them during these trying times.

To reinforce the spirit of nationalism, the full marathoners are requested to run in saffron colors, the half-marathoners in green, the 10k runners in white, and the 5k ones in navy blue.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark angry at Google censorship of some Danish content, seeks talks

Denmark, angry at Googles censorship of some Danish content over an argument over copyright, said on Monday it was seeking talks with the Alphabet-owned tech giant. Google removed all music by Danish artists on the Danish site of video stre...

Gujarat govt committed to conservation of Asiatic lions: CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said his government was committed to conservation of lions in the state. On the occasion of the World Lion Day, Rupani held a meeting of key officials working in the Gir forest, the only abode o...

20,000 paper birds help fund COVID-19 units at Belgium hospital

A flock of 20,000 multicoloured origami birds has been installed in a cathedral in Brussels, Belgium, as part of a fundraising artwork that has paid for two COVID-19 units at a local hospital.Suspended from the ceiling of the medieval Cathe...

Himachal likely to receive extremely heavy rains on Tuesday

Light to moderate rain occurred in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, with Una recording the highest rainfall in the state at 91mm, the Meteorological Centre here said. Dharamshala received 13mm rain, Dalhousie and Sundernagar 12mm each, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020