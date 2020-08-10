Correa, Vrsaljko are the ones to test positive for coronavirus, Atletico Madrid confirms

Atletico Madrid on Monday confirmed that the two positive coronavirus cases reported in their camp have been returned by players Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko. On Sunday, the club had said two members of the first team had tested positive for coronavirus, but their names were not revealed.

"The first team will return to training on Monday evening without Angel Correa, who is asymptomatic and self-isolating at home, and Sime Vrsaljko, who was recovering from an injury and not training with the group," Atletico Madrid said in an official statement. "The Croat is also asymptomatic and will remain at home by the decision of the medical services, although his case is considered to be resolved by the health authorities, having generated antibodies (IgG) several months ago. The doctors will monitor both players as per the health protocol," it added.

The club has also said that in response to the two positive tests, a fresh round of testing was carried out on Atleti's first team and members of staff who will travel for the Champions League quarter-final, while there were also checks made on those who have come into close contact with the players. Atletico Madrid has also confirmed that the new tests have not thrown any new positive results.

"First team players and coaching staff underwent new PCR tests and all results have come back negative. After two first-team members tested positive on Saturday and following the health protocol, further exams were carried out on their relatives, all of which were negative," read the statement. Spain has been one of the European countries most heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 360,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19, while more than 28,500 have died. Atletico Madrid will take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League quarter-final on Thursday, August 13. (ANI)