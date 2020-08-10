Left Menu
PCB launches CAS appeal against Umar Akmal's reduced ban for anti-corruption breach

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday said that it will file an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) against the reduction of batsman Umar Akmal's ban for breaching the PCB Anti-Corruption Code.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 10-08-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 20:26 IST
Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal. Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday said that it will file an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) against the reduction of batsman Umar Akmal's ban for breaching the PCB Anti-Corruption Code. Last month, Akmal's three-year suspension was reduced to 18 months by an independent adjudicator, former Pakistan Supreme Court judge, Faqir Mohammad Khokhar.

PCB said the decision was made following a review of the independent adjudicator's order, which said the ban was reduced "on grounds of taking a compassionate view". "Under Article 7.5.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, an appeal against the decision of the independent adjudicator lies exclusively before the CAS," PCB statement read.

PCB further said it "takes matters relating to anti-corruption very seriously and firmly maintains a zero-tolerance approach. The PCB believes a senior cricketer like Umar Akmal was aware of the consequences when, after having attended a number of anti-corruption lectures at domestic and international level, having witnessed the consequences of indulging in corrupt conduct, still failed to report the approaches to the relevant authorities". "The PCB doesn't take any pride in seeing a cricketer of Umar's stature being banned for corruption, but as a credible and respectable institution, we need to send out a loud and clear message to all our stakeholders that there will be no sympathy whatsoever for anyone who breaches the regulations," the board said.

Akmal last played for Pakistan in a T20I against Sri Lanka in Lahore last year. (ANI)

