Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Morikawa faces major expectations after PGA Championship win

"The skillset that he has is a little different than what we see in a modern young player." PGA Championship runner-up Paul Casey, who finished two shots back, praised Morikawa's maturity and said the previously unheralded American will remain a force.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 20:53 IST
Golf-Morikawa faces major expectations after PGA Championship win

Collin Morikawa displayed nerves of steel in the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday where the young American fended off a slew of big names to grab his first major and ensure he will no longer fly under the radar.

In only his second career major start, the 23-year-old Morikawa was a model of precision at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco where he finally pulled away from a tight leaderboard with a remarkable drive that set up a late eagle. "In the strokes-gained era, this is the first time a player has ever led in fairways hit, proximity to the hole and strokes-gained putting," said Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee.

"You put all that together and it's just not fair that somebody after 29 events on the PGA Tour has all of those skills and has their whole career in front of them." Morikawa, who last month picked up his second career PGA Tour win, was not on anyone's radar at the year's first major until firing a 65 in the third round that left him two shots back of the leader.

In the final round he delivered the drive of his life at the par-four 16th which led to an eagle that all but clinched the Wanamaker Trophy and cemented his place among the cast of young standouts in the golfing world. "There's a maturity there that at 23, it shouldn't exist," former British Open champion Justin Leonard said of Morikawa. "The skillset that he has is a little different than what we see in a modern young player."

PGA Championship runner-up Paul Casey, who finished two shots back, praised Morikawa's maturity and said the previously unheralded American will remain a force. "There's always a lot of -- there's always kind of a new wave," English Ryder Cup veteran Casey said.

"There's always a bunch of guys that rock up on the scene, and he didn't necessarily get the most publicity out of the group he was in, but you know, I can consider myself veteran; I've been around the block, so I know talent when I see it." Morikawa, who was 65th in the rankings at the end of 2019, shot up seven places to world number five after his win, is eager to relish the spotlight and anything but complacent after the biggest win of his career.

"When I woke up (on Sunday), I was like, this is meant to be. This is where I feel very comfortable. This is where I want to be, and I'm not scared from it," said Morikawa. "I think if I was scared from it, the last few holes would have been a little different, but you want to be in this position.

"It doesn't stop here. I've got a very good taste of what this is like, what a major championship is like."

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

ICC chairman election: No decision taken in board meeting as members search for unanimous candidate

The ICC Board of Directors meeting on Monday ended up being a damp squib after they failed to reach consensus over Shashank Manohars replacement as the next chairman of crickets global governing body. The sole agenda of Mondays meeting was ...

Decapitated body found in Bihar's Gaya district

The decapitated body of a man was found lying along Patna-Gaya NH 83 in Bihars Gaya district on Monday, police said. The headless body was recovered near a tubewell in Fatehpur area under Belaganj police station, Station House Officer SHO A...

Post-mortem says poisonous substance killed Pak migrants, their note accuses police of harassment

Autopsies on the 11 Pakistani Hindu migrants found dead at a farm 100 km from here indicated the consumption of a poisonous substance, police said on Monday, pointing at the possibility of a mass suicide. Police are interrogating some peopl...

Sushant death case blown out of proportion as elections are due in Bihar, subjected to media trial, Rhea to SC

Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Monday told the Supreme Court the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has been blown out of proportion as elections are due in Bihar and claimed she was being subjected to media trial due to constant sensationalisati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020