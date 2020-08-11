Bucks scratch Antetokounmpo (oral surgery) vs. Raptors

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo was scratched before Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors following oral surgery. Antetokounmpo was listed as probable on Sunday due to a toothache.

His return for the conclusion of the regular season this week is uncertain as Milwaukee has clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Bucks are scheduled to play Washington on Tuesday and Memphis on Thursday before opening the playoffs against the No. 8 Orlando Magic. Antetokounmpo, 25, is third in the NBA with a scoring average of 29.8 points per game and is tied for second in rebounds per game (13.7).

The Bucks won the first two meetings of the season against the Raptors. --Field Level Media