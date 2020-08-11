Left Menu
DraftKings was offering both teams at +550 to win the Stanley Cup on Monday, while FanDuel was offering the Flyers, Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche each at +600.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-08-2020 02:00 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 01:45 IST
Flyers, Golden Knights co-Stanley Cup favorites
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLFlyers)

The Philadelphia Flyers and Vegas Golden Knights have been installed as co-favorites entering the Stanley Cup playoffs by several sportsbooks. DraftKings was offering both teams at +550 to win the Stanley Cup on Monday, while FanDuel was offering the Flyers, Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche each at +600. DraftKings was offering the Avalanche at +650.

The Tampa Bay Lightening were fourth at both books: +700 at DraftKings and +800 at FanDuel. The Lightning will open the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. Columbus is one of four longshots being offered at +3200 by DraftKings, along with the Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks and Montreal Canadiens.

Both books were offering Tampa Bay at -225 to win the opening series. The biggest opening-round favorite is Vegas at -315 by DraftKings to eliminate Chicago (+255). The book was also offering the Golden Knights at -835 to win the series in over/under 4.5 games.

The NHL released the schedule Monday for the first round of the playoffs, which features four games Tuesday and four games Wednesday -- two from each conference each day. All series are best-of-seven. All Eastern Conference games will be played at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, with Rogers Place in Edmonton hosting Western Conference games.

The full schedule, with television networks, is listed below. All times are Eastern, and the home team is listed second. EASTERN CONFERENCE

Philadelphia Flyers (1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8) Wednesday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m.: Canadiens @ Flyers | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

Friday, Aug. 14, 3 p.m.: Canadiens @ Flyers | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS Sunday, Aug. 16, 8 p.m.: Flyers @ Canadiens | NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS

Tuesday, Aug. 18, 3 p.m.: Flyers @ Canadiens | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS *Wednesday, Aug. 19, TBD: Canadiens @ Flyers | TBD

*Friday, Aug. 21, TBD: Flyers @ Canadiens | TBD *Sunday, Aug. 23, TBD: Canadiens @ Flyers | TBD

Tampa Bay Lightning (2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (7) Tuesday, Aug. 11, 3 p.m.: Blue Jackets @ Lightning | NBCSN, SN, TVAS

Thursday, Aug. 13, 3 p.m.: Blue Jackets @ Lightning | NBCSN, SN, TVAS Saturday, Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m.: Lightning @ Blue Jackets | NBCSN, SN360, TVAS

Monday, Aug. 17, 3 p.m.: Lightning @ Blue Jackets | NBCSN, SN, TVAS *Wednesday, Aug. 19, TBD: Blue Jackets @ Lightning | TBD

*Friday, Aug. 21, TBD: Lightning @ Blue Jackets | TBD *Saturday, Aug. 22, TBD: Blue Jackets @ Lightning | TBD

Washington Capitals (3) vs. New York Islanders (6) Wednesday, Aug. 12, 3 p.m. Islanders @ Capitals | NBCSN, SN, TVAS

Friday, Aug. 14, 8 p.m.: Islanders @ Capitals | NBCSN, FX-CA, TVAS Sunday, Aug. 16, 12 p.m.: Capitals @ Islanders | USA, SN360, TVAS

Tuesday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m.: Capitals @ Islanders | NBCSN *Thursday, Aug. 20, TBD: Islanders @ Capitals | TBD

*Saturday, Aug. 22, TBD: Capitals @ Islanders | TBD *Sunday, Aug. 23, TBD: Islanders @ Capitals | TBD

Boston Bruins (4) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (5) Tuesday, Aug. 11, 8 p.m.: Hurricanes @ Bruins | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

Thursday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m.: Hurricanes @ Bruins | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS Saturday, Aug. 15, 12 p.m.: Bruins @ Hurricanes | NBC, SN, TVAS

Monday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m.: Bruins @ Hurricanes | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS *Wednesday, Aug. 19, TBD: Hurricanes @ Bruins | TBD

*Thursday, Aug. 20, TBD: Bruins @ Hurricanes | TBD *Sunday, Aug. 23, TBD: Hurricanes @ Bruins | TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE Vegas Golden Knights (1) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8)

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 10:30 p.m.: Blackhawks @ Golden Knights | NBCSN, SN, TVAS Thursday, Aug. 13, 5:30 p.m.: Blackhawks @ Golden Knights | NBCSN, SN360, TVAS

Saturday, Aug. 15, 8 p.m.: Golden Knights @ Blackhawks | NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS Sunday, Aug. 16, 6:30 p.m.: Golden Knights @ Blackhawks | NBCSN, SN1, SN360

*Tuesday, Aug. 18, TBD: Blackhawks @ Golden Knights | TBD *Thursday, Aug. 20, TBD: Golden Knights @ Blackhawks | TBD

*Saturday, Aug. 22, TBD: Blackhawks @ Golden Knights | TBD Colorado Avalanche (2) vs. Arizona Coyotes (7)

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 5:30 p.m.: Coyotes @ Avalanche | NBCSN, SN360, TVAS Friday, Aug. 14, 2 p.m.: Coyotes @ Avalanche | NHLN, SN360, TVAS

Saturday, Aug. 15, 3 p.m.: Avalanche @ Coyotes | CNBC, SN360, TVAS Monday, Aug. 17, 5:30 p.m.: Avalanche @ Coyotes | NBCSN, FX-CA, TVAS

*Wednesday, Aug. 19, TBD: Coyotes @ Avalanche | TBD *Friday, Aug. 21, TBD: Avalanche @ Coyotes | TBD

*Sunday, Aug. 23, TBD: Coyotes @ Avalanche | TBD Dallas Stars (3) vs. Calgary Flames (6)

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 5:30 p.m.: Flames @ Stars | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS Thursday, Aug. 13, 10:30 p.m.: Flames @ Stars | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

Friday, Aug. 14, 10:30 p.m.: Stars @ Flames | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS Sunday, Aug. 16, 2 p.m.: Stars @ Flames | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

*Tuesday, Aug. 18, TBD: Flames @ Stars | TBD *Thursday, Aug. 20, TBD: Stars @ Flames | TBD

*Saturday, Aug. 22, TBD: Stars @ Flames | TBD St. Louis Blues (4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5)

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 10:30 p.m.: Canucks @ Blues | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS Friday, Aug. 14, 6:30 p.m.: Canucks @ Blues | NHLN, SN, TVAS

Sunday, Aug. 16, 10:30 p.m.: Blues @ Canucks | CNBC, SN, TVAS Monday, Aug. 17, 10:30 p.m.: Blues @ Canucks | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

*Wednesday, Aug. 19, TBD: Canucks @ Blues | TBD *Friday, Aug. 21, TBD: Blues @ Canucks | TBD

*Sunday, Aug. 23, TBD: Canucks @ Blues | TBD * If necessary

TBD -- To Be Determined

