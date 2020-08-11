Left Menu
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2020 02:29 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 02:20 IST
Indians manager Francona set to return on Tuesday
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Cleveland manager Terry Francona will return, after dealing with a gastrointestinal issue, on Tuesday when the Indians open a two-game home series against the Chicago Cubs. The 61-year-old Francona missed the past eight games due to the ailment. He has been dealing with the issue since spring training.

The franchise has stated that Francona's ailment isn't related to COVID-19. First-base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. guided the Indians to a 5-3 record during Francona's absence. Cleveland is 10-7 overall.

Francona is in his eighth season as Indians manager, during which the club has a 648-501 overall record. He has a career mark of 1,677-1,416 in 20 seasons, including stints with the Philadelphia Phillies (1997-2000) and Boston Red Sox (2004-11). Francona won World Series titles with the Red Sox in both 2004 and 2007.

After the series with the Cubs, Cleveland goes on the road for three-game series against the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,974,959 coronavirus cases; China reports 49 new coronavirus cases and more

