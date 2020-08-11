Cardinals' doubleheader at Detroit is postponed

The St. Louis Cardinals continue to see the season slip away from them, one day at a time, due to their coronavirus outbreak. Major League Baseball announced Monday that the scheduled Thursday doubleheader between the Cardinals and host Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park has been postponed.

"MLB and the Club believe it is prudent to continue additional testing while players and staff are quarantined before the team returns to play," the league announced in a statement Monday afternoon. "More information regarding the Cardinals' resumption of play will be announced later in the week."

The Cardinals have been besieged over the last three weeks due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The Cardinals have had nine players and seven staff members test positive for the virus, including three positive tests result prior to St. Louis' scheduled home series against the Chicago Cubs over the weekend.

Both the Cubs series and the Cardinals' scheduled three-game series against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates that was to begin on Monday were previously postponed by MLB. The Cardinals have played just five games this season, and none since July 29. All told, St. Louis has had 17 straight scheduled games postponed through Thursday.

After Thursday's scheduled doubleheader at Detroit, the Cardinals are scheduled to head to Chicago for a three-game series against the White Sox.