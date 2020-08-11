Left Menu
Laureano: Family insult led to A's-Astros incident

According to an ESPN report, Laureano said that Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron was shouting inappropriate remarks about his mother, which led to him to sprint from first base, touching off a benches-clearing incident. Laureano had just been hit in the back by a slider in the seventh inning from Astros right-hander Humberto Castellanos.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 06:45 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 06:45 IST
Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano said it was family insult and not three hit-by-pitches over the weekend that led to him charging the Houston Astros' dugout Sunday afternoon. According to an ESPN report, Laureano said that Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron was shouting inappropriate remarks about his mother, which led to him to sprint from first base, touching off a benches-clearing incident.

Laureano had just been hit in the back by a slider in the seventh inning from Astros right-hander Humberto Castellanos. Immediately, Laureano held up two fingers and twisted his wrist as if teaching the young pitcher how to throw a proper slider. Major league players typically do not deem it intentional when they are hit by breaking balls, with Laureano expressing his displeasure nonetheless. He was hit by pitches twice on Sunday and once on Friday by the Astros.

The Houston bench did not seem to care for Laureano's pitching tips and chirped at him from the first base dugout. Cintron could be seen making aggressive gestures toward Laureano just before the player charged in that direction. ESPN cited an unnamed Astros employee saying that Cintron denied he said anything inappropriate about Laureano's mother.

"I regret charging (Cintron) because he's a loser," Laureano told ESPN. "(A suspension) is understandable, but I hope it's not that many games." When Major League Baseball released its protocols for returning to play amid the coronavirus pandemic, the league made a point of saying that on-field incidents between teams were strictly prohibited.

--Field Level Media

