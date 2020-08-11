Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pacioretty returns as Knights face surprising Blackhawks

Matched against the Edmonton Oilers, who were second in the Pacific Division and fifth in the West when play was halted, the Blackhawks stunned the Oilers by winning the qualifying series in four games. "I think we all know nowadays that you've got to sneak in that first round and anything can happen," Toews said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 11:33 IST
Pacioretty returns as Knights face surprising Blackhawks
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay

The Chicago Blackhawks weren't supposed to reach the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Vegas Golden Knights weren't expected to be the top-seeded team in the Western Conference. Both teams pulled off upsets in the qualifying series and round-robin format, respectively, setting the stage for their unlikely first-round matchup beginning Tuesday afternoon in Edmonton.

"The real fun begins," said Chicago forward Jonathan Toews, who won Stanley Cup titles with the Blackhawks in 2010, 2013 and 2015. The Blackhawks were last in the Central Division and 12th in the Western Conference when play was halted because of the coronavirus outbreak on March 11, leaving them seven points back of the final playoff spot with 12 games left.

Normally, only the top eight teams from each conference qualify for the postseason, but the NHL decided to place the fifth- through 12th-place teams in a five-game qualifying series, with the winner advancing to the first round. Matched against the Edmonton Oilers, who were second in the Pacific Division and fifth in the West when play was halted, the Blackhawks stunned the Oilers by winning the qualifying series in four games.

"I think we all know nowadays that you've got to sneak in that first round and anything can happen," Toews said. "For us, it didn't matter what seed we were. We knew what we were doing late in the season, and that helped us play good hockey and win games. We got right back to that." Vegas was first in the Pacific Division when play was halted and third in the West. The Golden Knights took on each of the other teams among the top four from their conference and beat all three, earning the top seed through the round-robin format.

"It was a big goal to get the first seed," said Vegas forward Alex Tuch, who scored in overtime to beat the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday and clinch the top seed. "To be able to get that first seed means a lot, and I guess personally, it's probably one of my bigger goals in the playoffs." The Golden Knights played Chicago once each in October, November and December, going 2-1-0 in those matchups.

Vegas defenseman Shea Theodore said he kept a close eye on the Blackhawks during their qualifying series games, and he continues to be impressed by their combination of speed, skill and sharp goaltending. "They've got everything," Theodore said. "It's going to be a good matchup, but I think just for our group, the confidence boost playing through these couple of games and really finding our game, that was key for us, and going forward we're just going to focus on that."

The Golden Knights are expected to get back a key player, forward Max Pacioretty, who led Vegas with 32 goals and 66 points during the regular season. He did not accompany the Golden Knights to Canada for the round-robin games because of a minor injury, but he reportedly has arrived in Edmonton and cleared quarantine, making him available for Game 1.

"It gives us more depth. It adds our leading scorer back into our lineup," Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said. "He helps our power play, he helps in a lot of different areas." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-prof Saibaba seeks parole, HC issues notice to Maha govt

The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Maharashtra government on an application filed by Delhi Universitys former professor G N Saibaba for emergency parole to attend the post-funeral rituals of his late mothe...

TheHomeOffice.in solving all your work from home woes

With the surge of pandemic lifestyle changes, the once adored Work From Home option has now become a strain to working professionals physical and mental wellbeing. Bengaluru based company, TheHomeOffice.in offers products and solutions to c...

Rajasthan govt will complete its 5 years tenure, Congress will win next elections as well: Gehlot

A day after states former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot shared his concerns with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the partys high command announced to set up a committee to hear his grievances, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok ...

Plus500 unveils new share buyback as profit surges six-fold

Online trading platform Plus500 Ltd posted on Tuesday a six-fold surge in first-half profit on the back of extreme volatility in financial markets triggered by the coronavirus crisis and also announced a 67.3 million share buyback plan.Plus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020