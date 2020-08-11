Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand to host West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh in summer season

New Zealand Cricket CEO David White on Tuesday said Pakistan, Australia, Bangladesh and the West Indies have confirmed they will tour the country during the summer.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 11-08-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 11:56 IST
New Zealand to host West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh in summer season
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand Cricket CEO David White on Tuesday said Pakistan, Australia, Bangladesh and the West Indies have confirmed they will tour the country during the summer. White said New Zealand Cricket (NZC) is working to implement bio-secure bubble, similar to the one the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is using in their ongoing season, to resume international cricket in the country post the coronavirus-forced hiatus.

"We are making tremendous progress. I was just on the phone to the West Indies, they're confirmed, Pakistan is confirmed, Australia and Bangladesh... so 37 days of international cricket," White was quoted as saying by 'ESPNcricinfo'. White added that women's team will tour Trans-Tasman rivals Australia in September with the reverse fixture slated for February.

"The White Ferns will tour Australia in September and then the Australia Women's team will tour New Zealand in February. We are just working through the content but probably five ODIs and three T20Is," White said. New Zealand currently requires 14 days of isolation on all international arrivals "We'll just be held up for a week or two while we work with the government agencies on the managed isolation but they've been extremely supportive," White said.

According to the current Future Tours programme (FTP), New Zealand are slated to host West Indies and Pakistan for a Test and T20 series each. The red-ball series being a part of the World Test Championship. Bangladesh are scheduled for ODIs and T20Is followed by Australia for T20 series.

Cricketing activities in New Zealand came to a halt in late March owing to the pandemic. The country's top cricketers, including captain Kane Williamson, pacer Trent Boult and Ross Taylor, returned to squad training last month.

Last week, the ICC postponed the Women's ODI World Cup, scheduled to start in February 2021 in New Zealand, after it was decided that there wasn't enough time for teams to qualify and prepare for the tournament. New Zealand is one of the least affected places in the world. The country has so far recorded 1,570 confirmed cases with a majority of them having recovered. On Monday New Zealand announced that it completed 100 days without recording a locally transmitted COVID-19 case.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-prof Saibaba seeks parole, HC issues notice to Maha govt

The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Maharashtra government on an application filed by Delhi Universitys former professor G N Saibaba for emergency parole to attend the post-funeral rituals of his late mothe...

TheHomeOffice.in solving all your work from home woes

With the surge of pandemic lifestyle changes, the once adored Work From Home option has now become a strain to working professionals physical and mental wellbeing. Bengaluru based company, TheHomeOffice.in offers products and solutions to c...

Rajasthan govt will complete its 5 years tenure, Congress will win next elections as well: Gehlot

A day after states former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot shared his concerns with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the partys high command announced to set up a committee to hear his grievances, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok ...

Plus500 unveils new share buyback as profit surges six-fold

Online trading platform Plus500 Ltd posted on Tuesday a six-fold surge in first-half profit on the back of extreme volatility in financial markets triggered by the coronavirus crisis and also announced a 67.3 million share buyback plan.Plus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020